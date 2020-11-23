Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Motor Racing Legends to run the Jaguar Classic Challenge in 2021

Jaguar Classic has recently partnered with Motor Racing Legends to run the 2021 season of the Jaguar Classic Challenge. 

The event was first raced in 2015 by Jaguar Classic and has been open to Pre-’66 E-types, C and D-types, XKs and Mk1, and Mk2 saloons. Next year will mark its seventh year as it becomes part of the Motor Racing Legends stable of the historic race series.

The UK races in the 2021 season will include Thruxton Historic, Donington   Historic Festival, and the new Motor Racing Legends end-of-season soiree on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. Racing in Europe will include the Spa Six Hours Meeting in Belgium. Additional details and information regarding the calendar and the season will be announced in the coming weeks.  

Jaguar Classic Challenge, Nurburgring Oldtimer Grand Prix 2016

Jaguar is not new to Motor Racing Legends as a number of the series are already open to the marque. Including the Jaguar Classic Challenge, there are now nine historic race series with Motor Racing Legends, especially after the recent announcement of the addition of the Amon Cup, an exclusive series for Ford GT40s. 

2016 Jaguar Classic Challenge Race at Silverstone (photo: Malcolm Griffiths)

Eligible Jaguar racing car owners who are interested are requested to register for the event with Motor Racing Legends.

