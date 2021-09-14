Mecum Las Vegas 2021 Kicks-Off October Takeover

On October 7-9, the world’s largest collector car auction company, Mecum Auctions will be returning for its fifth annual collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Mecum will be hosting three back-to-back auction weekends for October and the Las Vegas event is the first of the three. Named October Takeover, the two other auction events will be held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Chicago region.

There will roughly be around 1,000 American muscle cars, Corvettes, classics, exotics, Hot Rods, trucks, customs, and more that will be crossing the auction block during the Mecum Las Vegas 2021.

1959 Chevrolet Impala

The 1959 Chevrolet Impala (Lot S126) is one of the featured lots for the upcoming event. It has been fitted with a rare Rochester fuel-injection system on a 283/290 HP solid-lifter RAM Jet V-8 engine with a T10 4-speed transmission.

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

Another notable lot is the triple-black 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible (Lot S110). The example has kept its original 389/360 HP Tri-power V-8 engine and original 4-speed manual transmission.

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

The triple-black 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS (Lot F83) is rust-free and is equipped with a 427/500 HP GM crate engine as well as a Richmond 4-speed transmission.

1932 Ford Custom Coupe

Mecum Auctions will also be offering the Pacific Northwest Collection at No Reserve which has a variety of classic vehicles. There is the 1932 Ford Custom Coupe (Lot F74) that’s equipped with a blown 468 CI V-8 engine and is also known as Mud-Usa. A custom Rat Rod Dually 1940 International (Lot F75) called Mr. Hookenstein is equipped with a blown dual-quad Hemi V-8 engine.

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

The group also has a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air (Lot F72) that has a 282 CI engine and automatic transmission. Three Impalas will also be on offer including a Jet Blue 1961 Chevrolet Impala Bubble Top (Lot F77) given a 282 CI V-8 engine, Powerglide transmission. It was also given a factory-optioned power steering and power brakes.

For those who wants to reserve a slot in advance, bidder registration is already open. It will also be available on-site. Tickets will be for $200 for admission for two persons to all three auction days. Those who preregister will be getting the credentials mailed to them two weeks before the event. This will enable bidders to skip the lines and just enjoy the auction.

For those who want to consign a vehicle for the upcoming Mecum Las Vegas 2021 auction can get complete information about consigning their vehicles at the Mecum website.

1940 Custom International

All health and safety protocols will bet set and implemented for those who will come to Mecum Auctions Las Vegas. Remote bidding options are also available for those who will not be able to attend, including online and telephone bidding.

To get more information on the schedule, consigning a vehicle, or registering as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

Schedule and Venue:

Mecum Las Vegas 2021

Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall

3150 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Oct. 7-9, 2021

Vehicles start at 10 a.m. on all three days.