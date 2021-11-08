Mecum Kissimmee Announced For 2022

After setting a new record during the Mecum Kissimmee 2021 wherein they had an awe-inspiring $147 million in sales, Mecum Auctions is looking ahead towards 2022. Mecum Auctions is now preparing for the upcoming 17th annual edition of the world’s largest collector car auction at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

On January 6-15, 2022, there will be around 3,500 vehicles that will go on the block. There will also be some great events like the daily Road Art selections, Dodge Thrill Ride, Mecum Midway of food, live entertainment acts, and exhibitors.

1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Convertible

Kissimmee 2022 will also be the start of the multi-year partnership that Mecum Auctions and MotorTrend Group has forged with the debut of Mecum on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV.

Almost a dozen private collections have already been consigned for the upcoming annual auction, and it has almost 200 vehicles to be offered, with more than 150 of them to be offered at no reserve.

2016 Pagani Huayra

In the list is a 2016 Pagani Huayra coming from The Jackie and Gary Runyon Collection comprising of more than 30 vehicles. The John Just Collection has the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 “Gulf One”. The Z06 is an extremely rare example, and it is the most successful factory-backed, production racing Corvette from the C2 era. It has one of only 14 regular-production Corvette serial numbers that were specifically given for competition.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ‘Gulf One’

Other notable examples for the upcoming Kissimmee 2022 event include the 1951 Bob Hirohata Mercury Custom built by Sam and George Barris. It is arguably the most famous custom car of the classic era. There is also the low mileage 1992 Ferrari F40 having only 8,732 miles on the speedometer, which was one of only 22 produced in the model year. There is also 1965 Shelby Factory Stage III Cobra Dragonsnake which only five are produced, and it is doubly special as it is the only Stage III factory-built customer version. One of only 96 units were built as factory 4-speed 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Convertible will also be on offer. There is also a 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition with only seven miles on the odometer.

1992 Ferrari F40

Vice President of Consignments Frank Mecum shared, “Kissimmee has grown into the world’s largest collector car auction and is recognized for its selection ranging from entry-level collectibles to multimillion-dollar elite consignments. What started with 400 consignments has grown into an event that is now 10 days in length with over 3,000 cars to choose from, and we’re looking forward to an even bigger and better Mecum Kissimmee this January.”

For those interested to consign their vehicles for auction for the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2022 may still do so. Complete details about the whole consignment process and the pricing can be found at Mecum.com.

Bidders can register in advance online, or on-site at the auction for $200 for two persons for all the 10 auction days. General admission tickets can be purchased online in advance for only $20 per person per day. At the door, and after January 5 online, the price will be at $30 with children 12 years old and below has complimentary admission. Health and safety protocols in place at the time will be strictly followed. Those who cannot physically attend can also place their bids online or through the telephone.

1951 Bob Hirohata Mercury Custom

Schedule:

Mecum Kissimmee 2022

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Jan. 6-15, 2022

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction:

Vehicles

Thursday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.

Road Art

Monday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

TV Schedule on MotorTrend: To be announced.

Those who are interested to know more about the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2022 auction or other Mecum events can visit Mecum.com. They can also contact (262) 275-5050 for more information.