Mecum Kissimmee 2023 Features Ram Air IV GTO Collection

Mecum Auctions returns to Osceola Heritage Park in Florida for the world’s largest collector car auction, Mecum Kissimmee 2023. It is projected that there will be around 4,000 vehicle consignments that will be offered at the much-awaited annual live auction event that will feature a variety of vehicles including American muscle cars, sports cars, Corvettes, classics, exotics, Hot Rods, trucks, customs, and more. On January 4 to 15, MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+ will cover the event live.

Leading the 2023 auction lineup is The Chuck Cocoma Judge & GTO Ram Air IV Collection. The crown jewel of the collection is the extremely rare Orbit Orange 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Convertible. It also has a total of six Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IVs from the 1969 and 1970 model years from the nine lots that are included in the muscle car collection. There is also a couple of Pontiac GTO Ram Air IVs from model years 1969 and 1970. It was only in 1969 and 1970 that the Ram Air IV option was offered, and today, it is one of the rarest version of what is considered to be the very first muscle car: the Pontiac GTO.

1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV

Collector Chuck Cocoma shared, “Nobody has ever had nine Ram Air IVs in one place at one time and owned all nine. The most I’ve seen with another collection was two. They’re rare cars.”

In 2021, the Mecum Kissimmee auction was able to create a new record with a total sale of $217 million. They have clinched the title of being the first live collector car auction to break past the $200 million mark.

Consignment positions are now available for the Mecum Kissimmee 2023. Those who are interested to consign their vehicles can submit a Request for Position form, early submission of the request will enable the consigner to fully take advantage of the pre-auction advertising and promotion.

Visit the Mecum website to know more about the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2023 as well as their other scheduled auctions. Mecum updates their website daily with the latest consignments, detailed information about the car and photos of the vehicles that will be offered.

For information about the schedule, to register as a bidder for all Mecum events including the upcoming Kissimmee event, or to consign a vehicle, please visit the Mecum website or call (262) 275-5050.