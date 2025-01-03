Maserati turns 110

Throughout December, Maserati has engaged enthusiasts and its most passionate customers to commemorate its 110 years of history, with several events and activations around the globe. From exclusive unveilings and captivating exhibitions to thrilling on-track and on-road experiences, Maserati has brought its legendary history to life, showcasing its legacy of performance and innovation that continues to inspire the Brand’s future.

The celebrations were the ideal opportunity to unveil the latest modes in the Maserati range: Maserati GT2 Stradale and the new Maserati GranTurismo 110 ANNIVERSARIO special series. Maserati GT2 Stradale is an ode to the most extraordinary and exclusive sportiness – the result of a technical and stylistic partnership between the Maserati GT2, a masterpiece of performance created for the Brand’s return to GT competitions – and Maserati MC20.

The Maserati GranTurismo “110 ANNIVERSARIO” special series comes in a limited edition of the same number of units as the years of the House of the Trident, symbol of an ideal bridge between the Brand’s past, present and future. The mission at Maserati is to write the future of mobility in the luxury segment, focusing on its customers’ requests. It is A mission that continues even 110 years later and finds its impetus through all the models, looking ahead to the future and taking Italian luxury all over the world.

Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO

“I am proud to celebrate 110 years of innovation and passion. Every Maserati tells a story, and as we reach this significant anniversary, we celebrate the countless journeys taken in our cars. We are taking this opportunity to bring together our community of enthusiasts and showcase the beautiful evolution of our Brand. As we honor our rich history, we look eagerly towards the future, committed to delivering a unique blend of Italian luxury and performance”.

Maserati Trident Experience – Modena, Italy

Starting from November 30, an exclusive two-day event was held, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Modena, the Brand’s historic home. The Trident Experience catered for a selected group of guests, including members of the Maserati Italia Club, the Panini family, the grandchildren of Ettore Maserati, and the actress Matilda De Angelis.

Some of the event’s most notable moments included the highly anticipated unveiling of the Maserati GranTurismo 110 ANNIVERSARIO and a grand parade showcasing 110 Maseratis, featuring both contemporary models and classic cars. The program also encompassed a series of institutional moments and enriching cultural visits, with a luxurious Gala Dinner at Massimo Bottura’s renowned Casa Maria Luigia.

“Celebrazione dei 110 Anni di Maserati” – Tokyo, Japan

On 1 December, Maserati Japan marked the 110th anniversary with a grand celebration in Tokyo, hosted at the luxurious Prince Hotel. The prestigious event showcased an impressive line-up of 110 Maserati vehicles, representing the Brand’s esteemed community of passionate owners. The festivities included a scenic convoy tour that took participants from the streets of Tokyo to the picturesque landscapes of Chiba, creating a memorable experience for all the attendees. Dubbed “Celebrazione dei 110 Anni di Maserati”, the event culminated in a spectacular finale, the highlight of which was an impressive fireworks display.

The new GT2 Stradale was unveiled and introduced by Takayuki Kimura, CEO of Maserati Japan, who expressed his pride in commemorating the Brand’s 110th anniversary alongside many distinguished guests. He also took the opportunity to emphasize the steadfast dedication of Maserati enthusiasts in Japan, underscoring their long-standing relationship with the Brand and ultimately highlighting Maserati’s commitment to building its future.

110th Anniversary Celebrations – Seoul, South Korea

On December 12, at a prestigious gathering at the Residence of the Italian Ambassador to Seoul, Maserati proudly welcomed 160 guests including media and dealers to celebrate its anniversary. The event showcased Maserati’s rich heritage alongside its unwavering commitment to innovation, again highlighted by the unveiling of the GT2 Stradale.

The Collection’s GT110 Gala – Miami, FL, USA

On December 5, The Collection, one of Maserati’s dealers in the Miami area, organized a gala in collaboration with the Concours Club, to coincide with Miami Design Week. The event brought together more than 100 top dealer clients and distinguished members of the Concours Club for an evening packed with luxury, creativity, and Italian tradition.

The attendees were impressed by the display of Maserati’s legendary cars, including the 8CTF, Maserati MC20 Icona, MC20 Cielo, and MCXtrema. During the gala dinner, the Maserati GranTurismo 110 ANNIVERSARIO was in the spotlight to pay homage to Maserati’s iconic heritage.

Maserati 110th Anniversary Celebrations –Shanghai & Beijing, China

On 8 December, Maserati proudly welcomed to Shanghai and Beijing representatives from 108 media outlets, including 38 esteemed judges from the CCOY and She Power organizations. The aim of the remarkable two-day gathering was to commemorate two major milestones: Maserati’s 110th anniversary and the 20th anniversary in China. To do so, a parade was held on the streets of Shanghai, alongside an LED light show at both Shanghai Sinar Mas Plaza and Shanghai International Port.

