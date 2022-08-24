Maserati Featured At 2022 Monterey Car Week (With Picture Gallery)

During the prestigious “Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance”, Maserati definitely showed up and delivered. They started the weekend with the North American debut of the new open-top version of the MC20 super sports car, the MC20 Cielo.

The weekend continued with activities which was held at the exclusive “House of Maserati” at Pebble Beach. It all leads up to Maserati showcasing their latest addition to the “Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance”.

On Friday, Maserati Chief Executive Officer Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati Americas Bill Peffer, and Head of Maserati Design Klaus Busse was at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering” to introduce the MC20 Cielo. The convertible version of the 630-hp vehicle was undoubtedly the star of the show. Thousands of fans gathered under the clear California sky to admire and view the new car. The Quail also displayed the new Grecale Trofeo performance SUV as well as the MC20 Coupe super sports car.

Close by, they also set up the elegant “House of Maserati” to be able to show a suitably luxurious representation of the style of the Trident brand as they offer its Italian ‘La Dolce Vita’ hospitality, along with the chance to experience the audio performance of the prestigious sound system from one of their partners, Sonus faber. Designed to give their guests a unique experience, the “House of Maserati” features some of the aspects of the brand’s DNA: design, comfort, elegance, and style.

At the main event in the “Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance” on Sunday, the MC20 Cielo grabbed the attention of the guests on the Concept Lawn. For the first time in North America, these guests were able to have a closer look of the innovative car which can deliver the performance of a super sports car as well as an immersive driving pleasure that has never been done before.

To know more about the MC20 Cielo, please go to the Maserati USA website.