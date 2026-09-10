Marketplace: 1984 Ferrari 512 BBi

After building its name on front-engine GT cars, Ferrari unveiled the 365 GT4 BB at the Paris Motor Show in 1973 as a mid-engine replacement for the 365 GTB/4 Daytona. With its angular styling and flat-12 engine, it was a departure for the brand, beginning a lineage that would last more than two decades. The 365 GT4 BB evolved into the 512 BB in 1976, with increased displacement and some minor styling changes before gaining fuel injection in 1981, at which point the name was changed to 512 BBi.

Car Highlights

Sought-After Final-Year Example of the 512 Berlinetta Boxer

Single-Tone Rosso Corsa over Full Beige Leather Interior

Subject to More than $275,000 in Restoration Work Between 2014 and 2017

Ferrari Classiche Certified in 2023

Accompanied by Original Manuals, Jack Kit, and Red Book

Asking Price $475,000

This 1984 Ferrari 512 BBi was sold new through French distributor Charles Pozzi, to a buyer in Mobile, Alabama. Finished in Rosso Corsa (Racing Red) over a full Beige leather interior, this car was used sparingly throughout its life, accruing less than 8,000 miles over its first 30 years. Beginning in 2014, it underwent a multiyear restoration by Newman Automotive R&D Inc. of Ontario, Canada. This restoration included an extensive repaint, fully re-trimmed interior, engine rebuild, and a suspension refresh at a cost of more than $275,000, as documented by records on file, and as featured on FerrariChat. Since the restoration’s completion in 2017, the car has seen limited use and remains in overall exceptional condition, obtaining Ferrari Classiche certification in 2023.

Offered with its Ferrari Classiche Red Book, jack kit, recent service records, and original Ferrari folio with manuals, this final-year 512 BBi is a beautiful example of the ultimate variant of the Berlinetta Boxer series.