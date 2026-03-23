FOR SALE: 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti

Penned by Pininfarina designer Leonardo Fioravanti, the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona is among the most revered grand touring cars ever built. Succeeding the 275, it became Ferrari’s flagship front-engine V12 Berlinetta, delivering greater power, presence, and performance than its predecessors.

Its 4.4-liter, four-cam Colombo V12—producing 352 horsepower—featured six Weber twin-choke carburetors, dual-distributor Magneti Marelli ignition, and a 5-speed gated manual transmission. At launch, it was regarded as the fastest production car in the world, and nearly sixty years later, its striking design remains timeless.

This 1973 Daytona Coupe, now offered through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales, was originally finished in Blu Dino over beige and built to European, left-hand-drive specifications. Completed in October 1973, it was delivered the following month to Garage Francorchamps, the Belgian importer run by Jacques Swaters. The car was first sold to a Brussels-based firm and leased to a company in Charleroi before passing to Christian Plesner, who owned it for over a decade and commissioned a full restoration by Graypaul Motors in England.

Later owners included collectors in Montreal and New York. The car retains factory air conditioning and correct Cromodora wheels, and has recently undergone cosmetic refurbishment, including a return to its original Blu Dino paint and proper interior detailing. Mechanically, it has been serviced and remains in strong running condition.

Certified by Ferrari Classiche in 2015, it retains its original chassis, engine, and body, along with a correct-type replacement gearbox. After being imported to the Netherlands the same year, it saw limited use and careful maintenance. In 2016, it won its class at the Schloss Dyck Concours d’Elegance in Germany.

Source: RM Sotheby’s