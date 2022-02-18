Lunaz Answers Demand For Electric Classic Cars

The world’s leading maker of restored, re-mastered, and electrified classic cars, Lunaz, has announced that in response to the ever-growing demand, they will be releasing more build allocation for their electric classic cars. Clients can now reserve the first tranche of production, which is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Lunaz’s state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone, England increased its production capacity to 110 restored, re-engineered, and electrified vehicles every year, a 50% increase in build slots compared to 2020.

It was just a few months ago, in December 2021, that Lunaz announced their largest manufacturing and electrification facility which is just adjacent to their current site opposite the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. The new location will give the company a total production space of 130,000 sq/ft, making Lunaz the largest employer and manufacturer in the Technology Cluster of Silverstone.

The expansion simply means that Lunaz will be able to meet the growing global demand for its electric classic cars.

A new generation of pinnacle car buyers are fueling the growing interest in electric classic cars. These were the same men and women who has previously scoffed at the idea of acquiring blue-chip classic cars because of issues regarding reliability, usability, and sustainability. Lunaz wiped away all the apprehensions on classic car ownership by providing an upcycled and clear-air version of a classic car. Lunaz has opened doors for classic car ownership for future generations who are keenly aware of their carbon footprint.

The company now has a line-up of the most celebrated and revered cars in British automotive history. Starting from Range Rovers from 1969 to 1994, they have also added the Bentley Continental S1, S2, S3, Jaguar XK120, 140, 150 in coupes, drophead coupes, and OTS body-styles. There are also the Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds, Rolls-Royce Phantoms, and their most recent addition: the Aston Martin DB6.

For restored, re-engineered, and electrified Range Rover Classics, prices start at £290,000 + local taxes. Bentley Continentals and Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds start at £350,000 + local taxes. The Jaguar XKs are a little more expensive at £375,000 + local taxes. Prices for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Vs start at £550,000 + local taxes. The most recent addition, the Aston Martin DB6s start at £950,000 + local taxes.

Lunaz started accepting orders in early 2020 and since then, they have grown their workforce 500% to meet demands. Currently, they employ more than 120 highly skilled engineers, craftspeople, designers, technicians, and restoration specialists, most of whom have had experience working in the biggest luxury automotive brands in the world like Aston Martin, Bentley, Arrival, McLaren, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Williams F1, Jaguar Land Rover, and Renault F1.

Fastest Growing ‘Clean-Tech’ Companies

Demand for the pinnacle classics is expected to rise with the debut of the company’s first industrial vehicle electrification projects so the number of employees is also expected to rise to more than 350 within the year. With the most prominent names in the British industry backing the company through significant investments, it is not surprising that Lunas has become one of the fastest growing clean-tech companies in Britain. The company received growth funding from the likes of David Beckham. Reuben, Barclay and Dallas families.

Global Demand

Lunaz’s presence is felt in every major global territory, and they are quickly building their name in the UK export market as they report notable growth in their market in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With the re-opening of leading hotels, restaurants, and casinos there is also a resurgence from the hospitality sector.

Sometime soon, Lunaz will be making their first deliveries of Rolls-Royce Phantoms and Clouds to their renowned clients from the global hospitality industry. Like their private clients, electric classic cars call out to them due to the ongoing legislative hostility against Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) equivalents, especially in city centers where a lot of them are located. The idea of owning a fully upcycled, clean-air vehicle instead of something new is also something that has sparked the interest of many all over the world.

A Nielsen study even showed that 73% of Millennial respondents were willing to pay a premium if it means that the product is sustainable or that it comes from a socially conscious brand. This can easily be seen from the growth of those interested in classic car ownership from younger age-groups that are atypical of luxury car buyer profiles.

With the new trend, Lunaz created a completely new designation for their vehicles: a uEV™ (upcycled electric vehicle). Lunaz works within the principles of the circular economy with their passenger vehicles having a total embedded carbon savings of more than 80% compared to buying a new car.

Automotive Engineering Legacy

Lunaz’s Managing Director and Technical Lead John Hilton leads the engineering process. He brings to the table his experience in motorsport as a three-time F1 World Championship winner and experience in pioneering the use of alternative powertrains in mainstream automotive.

An exhaustive inspection is the first step in the conversion process. To understand the original weight distribution up to the last gram, each corner is weighed. The information gathered form this step helps in decisions with regards to the chassis setup, suspension, and powertrain packaging. The internal combustion engine and related systems are then very carefully removed and stored for the client.

They can then begin to prep the chassis for re-engineering and electrification.

A 3D scan of the car is the next step so that engineers can create detailed CAD models to ensure technical perfection throughout the whole process. Under Hilton’s technical leadership, the electric powertrain is engineered completely in-house.

They created a modular technical approach for the powertrain, so this means that it can be adapted to the exact requirements and characteristics of different marques and applications. These are very closely guarded secrets by Lunaz and it works as they are the only company in the classic car electrification niche that gets their cells, inverters, and motors from European Tier 1 Suppliers. This is a completely different approach as compared to those that use existing battery cells from crashed or disposed of passenger cars.

A team of software engineers then start to work to program the powertrain to meet the dynamic requirements of each marque. Using traditional coachbuilding and restoration skills, the car is stripped down to its bare metal shell. Everything is checked and even imperceptible blemishes and defects are corrected by hand before they start the surface finish process.

In every step of the process, quality is assured as every craft, restoration, and technical department are in one roof at Lunaz.

Design

“Our work remastering these most significant automotive icons represents the essential preservation of objects with weight far beyond the sum of their parts as classic cars. We are proud to write new chapters in these most extraordinary legacies,” shared Jen Holloway, the Design Director at Lunaz Design.

Each Lunaz electrified classic car is an authentic remastering of the original. Customers are given unmatched freedom in terms of personalization. For this, Lunaz has brought together a styling team from the most celebrated names in automotive and industrial design.

Design Director Jen Holloway was a lead in Aston Martin’s Q-Branch and she brings to the table her unique sensitivity to the heritage and aesthetic of the classic cars, to ensure that the legacies of these revered marques in automotive history can live on.

Jen and the design team guides the client to a design process that enables them to re-imagine every surface, both interior and exterior, its material and function. The process is done in a purpose-built design and commissioning space in Lunaz’s Silverstone HQ. They will do a consultative exploration on the tastes and requirements of the client. They will then explore the material and the color palettes, using 2D sketch work and advanced 3D modelling to bring it to life for the client before starting on the car.

All decisions on the materials to be used are done during this stage. Lunaz has a traditional route wherein the restoration would focus more on the original build-sheets. For many clients, however, a more modern version of the classic style is preferred. The Design Team would then explore new material palettes with an option for an interior that is free from animal-derived materials.

The ‘upcycling’ philosophy that guides Lunaz can be seen in the variety of materials that take what’s already there and finds it new purpose. Clients – if they so desire – can specify to have carpets woven from fishing nets recovered from the sea that matches with the more traditional lambswool for comfort and tactile quality. Throughout the cabin environment, clients can opt for 100% recycled textiles matching with the bio-content constructed materials.

Throughout the whole process, the company commits to reducing waste and impact. An example of this are the substrates that are painstakingly restored in-house by a specialist fabrication department. A team of highly skilled trim specialists from the best automotive restoration, fine furniture making, couture, and accessories then go to work to enhance the product.

This results with a completely renewed interior, created with the requirements of contemporary use, but with the respect to each individual vehicle’s heritage.

The extraordinary attention to detail is exercised even on the switches and dials. With utmost respect to the original aesthetic, Lunaz seamlessly adds read-outs for battery status and other modern functions. Throughout the dash, they replicate the switches and buttons up to the weight, form, and functionality to ensure the feel of authenticity at every level of the driving experience.

To know more about electrified classic cars, please visit the Lunaz website.