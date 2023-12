The Elan, Lotus’s first road car with a steel backbone chassis and fiberglass body, debuted in 1962. Initially praised for exceptional road capabilities, it later spawned a racing version, the Type 26R, homologated in 1964. Weighing 600 kg, it boasted a tuned 1,558 cc DOHC “Lotus TwinCam” engine, producing more than 160hp. Watch it in action as it navigates the twisty mountain roads on the beautiful Bernina Pass in Switzerland.