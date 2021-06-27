Le Mans Greats Heading for Monterey Auction

RM Sotheby’s will be hosting their flagship Monterey auction on August 13-14, with the company recently announcing an array of impressive new consignments. Additions to the sale now include some of the most historically significant road and race cars from both the pre- and post-war decades.

Le Mans Legends

With the recent addition of one of the most iconic Le Mans cars of all time, the Gulf Porsche 917K, RM Sotheby’s are adding two more Le Mans legends in its list of its impressive line-up, being a Porsche 956 Group C and a 1981 Ferrari 512 BB/LM.

Porsche 956 Group C, Chassis 956 110

Estimate $4,500,000-$6,000,000

Many enthusiasts consider the Porsche 956 as the definitive group C racing car, with one of the most significant and original examples to survive is the 1983 Porsche 956 Group C, chassis 956 110.

Only nine units were prepared by the Porsche factory specifically for privateer racing to be used in Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship.

It was driven by Derek Warwick, David Hobbs, John Fitzpatrick, and Dieter Quester and was one of two privateer-delivered 956 cars whose goal was to beat the Rothmans Porsche factory team 956s.

The example claimed podium finishes at Mosport, Imola, Silverstone, and claimed victory at the Brands Hatch 1,000 KM. It also achieved first place at the Road America Can-Am and participated at Le Mans.

1981 Ferrari 512 BB/LM

Estimate: $3,000,000-$3,500,000

The 1981 Ferrari 512 BB/LM, chassis no. 35527, being the tenth of 16 factory-built BB/LM Series 3 examples, will also be offered at the upcoming Monterey auction for RM Sotheby’s.

The example was campaigned by Luigi Chinetti’s N.A.R.T. team at the 1981 Le Mans 24hrs with John Morton, Philippe Gurdijan, and Alain Cudini at the wheel.

It demonstrated to be the fastest of all five 512 BB/LMs present, achieving a qualifying lap time of 3:52.

Alain Cudini commenced the race 29th overall and had progressed to fourth by 8:00 PM. The car hovered between fourth and eighth overall through the night much to the great driving of Morton.

Unfortunately, a crash on the 247th lap smashed NART’s hope of a class victory. Chinetti later discovered that this entry had posted the fastest lap of any Ferrari throughout the race, achieving a best time of 3:56.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta ‘Tour de France’ by Scaglietti

Estimate: $5,750,000-$6,500,000

The 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta ‘Tour de France’ by Scaglietti, chassis no. 1031, participated at the 1958 and 59 Tour de France with privateer racer Jacques Péron at the wheel. Péron was the one who picked the light blue with Havana livery for the example. In the 1958 Tour de France, it was able to achieve 4th overall and at the 1959 Monza Lottery, it secured 6th overall position.

In 2016, marque expert Charlie Potts from California Classics did a comprehensive restoration on the example to give it as close to the original specifications that Jacques Péron ordered.

Pre-War Grand Tourers

1935 Duesenberg Model J ‘Sweep Panel’ Dual-Cowl Phaeton by LaGrande

Estimate: $3,000,000-$4,000,000

RM Sotheby’s Monterey sales are not complete without pre-war Touring cars and this year is no exception. At the head of the group is the 1935 Duesenberg Model J ‘Sweep Panel’ Dual-Cowl Phaeton by LaGrande.

American Art Deco master Gordon Buehrig styled the elegant arching coachwork of this Duesenberg Model J. It boasts of an exquisite black-and-chrome exterior that was fully restored to the highest standard for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

1930 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Sedan by Murphy

Estimate: $1,500,000-$1,800,000

The 1930 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Sedan by Murphy is another all-American classic to feature at the upcoming auction. It is equipped with several special features including the disappearing windshield for rear passengers and the exotic inlaid interior woodwork.

The Cadillac was specially constructed for the son of renowned GM dealer and horseracing legend Charles Howard. It is also the only example that the Pasadena-based coachbuilder executed in this style.

1937 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet

Estimate: $650,000-$800,000

A 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet will also be on offer. It is considered to be one of the most desirable continental ‘Grand Routiers’ and it has had a full, frame-off restoration.

The example boasts of multiple concours wins, which includes a few appearances at Amelia Island, as well as Best of Show Pre-War award at the 2013 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance.

