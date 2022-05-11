Latest Exemplary Cars For Concours Of Elegance 2022

Recently, the latest cars that will be joining the 2022 Concours of Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne, the most glamorous automotive extravaganza in the UK, has been revealed. Once again, the Concours of Elegance shows why they are recognized around the world for bringing together the most spectacular and the rarest motor cars in existence, with the latest star car announcements that will be showcased in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace.

The Concours of Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne will run from September 2-4, and among the cars that will be on display during the event is one of the rarest Ferraris of all, the almost mythical Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale, or more commonly known as the ‘Tre Posti’.

Originally designed to be the basis of a Le Mans racer, the wide, low, and gorgeously sleek 365 P made its world debut at the 1966 Paris Motor Show. It toured the globe, impressing audiences with its futuristic Pininfarina body, three-seater cabin, and mid-mounted V12 – which also made it the first Ferrari road car to be given that configuration. It is that same car that will be put on display at the Concours tenth anniversary show this September.

1966 Ferrari 365P Berlinetta Speciale

In the beginning, Enzo Ferrari had misgivings about a mid-engined road car. The engineering team itself persuaded the Il Commendatore and he eventually relented. It is powered by a 380 bhp 4.4-liter V12 placed just behind the central driver’s seat with independent suspension all around. The design inspired the later generations of Ferrari supercars.

The 365 P looked so futuristic, especially for its time that Gianni Agnelli, an auto industry behemoth and boss of Fiat, was so enamored of the car that he had one commission for his own. It is the only other example produced. Agnelli was known to be very discerning when it came to cars. He also had a reputation to be a bit wild, as he was known to fling himself from helicopters into the Mediterranean. He once claimed that the 365 P had “monstrous acceleration”. Only two 365 P were made making it one of the rarest and most valuable Ferraris in existence. This September, Concours of Elegance guests will have the chance to see this truly exceptional vehicle up close in one of the most exciting events in the year.

Another three-seat performance car will also be showcased at the Hampton Court Palace, in the ultimate, most extreme version of the McLaren F1, the GTR ‘Long Tail’. Only 10 of these racing cars were manufactured during the 1997 racing season. It was powered by the monstrous BMW-developed V12 engine matched with Gordon Murray’s genius and gorgeous design.

The F1 GTR was successful in competition even when going up against purpose-built racing machinery. Technically a road based car, the F1 GTR still dominated and completely demolished the prototypes at Le Mans in 1995. It had the race trim that was slightly reigned in, it had the maximum 600 bhp, and due to massive lightweight measures taken, it was also quicker than the road car. The GTR Long Tail had an overall weight of 910 kg compared to the road car’s 1140 kg. With a modified and extended body giving it an improved downforce.

1997 McLaren F1 GTR

During the late 1990s, it was successfully campaigned around the world and it even won at Silverstone in the British GT championship in 1997 with the future McLaren test driver Chris Goodwin at the wheel. McLaren maestros at Lanzante recently converted the example for road use making it one of the most extreme road registered cars in the world.

Aside from the legendary 365 P ‘Tre Posti’, another significant Ferrari will be featured during this much-awaited September event. It is a car that is arguably the most beautiful completion car of all time: the 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Sports Racer. In response to the newly issued regulations by the FIA, the TRC was quickly developed back in 1956 to replace its predecessor, the 500 TR. Equipped with a highly-strung 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 190 bhp, it was a very impressive and powerful car for the 1950s standard, which is indicative of the technical prowess of the newly assembled team of motorsport engineers in Ferrari.

As one of the last of the 4-cylinder Ferrari race cars, the 500 TRC marked the end of the highly successful chapter in Ferrari’s rich racing history. The car that will be on display is one of only 17 TRCs that were produced, and the example itself was part of the very competitive racing world during the late 1950s. It finished 12th overall and 3rd in class in what was the final Mille Miglia in 1957. For safety reasons, the race was subsequently banned.

The Concours of Elegance will offer a rare chance to see a truly significant motor car up close, one that marked the end of an era for Ferrari and motorsport. It recently underwent a three-year restoration by the Ferrari Classiche department, so the example that will be showcased is in unmatched condition.

Bugatti Type 57C

Another spectacular motorcar will also in attendance at the Concours of Elegance, the fabulous Bugatti Type 57C Cabriolet by Gangloff. As conflict loomed over Europe in 1938, the Bugatti Type 57C Cabriolet made its first public debut, and it an be seen as a stylish swansong for the ‘pre-war’ motor cars.

The 57C was quite formidable among the supercars of its time. It was equipped with cutting edge Bugatti technology – a 3.3-liter dual overhead cam straight-eight engine and was given a sculptural drophead body by renowned French-Swiss coachbuilders Gangloff. With 135 bhp, the 57C has a max speed of 125 mph due to its elegant, streamlined shape and integrated fenders and fared-in headlights.

Only 96 units of the glamorous sporting cars were produced and the 57C Cabriolet that will be displayed also have an interesting history. Commander HRA Kidston ordered the example new from Bugatti’s showroom in Nice who cherished the example for many years. It eventually went to owners in the UK and North America. Recently, the example was reunited with the Kidston Family as it was acquired back y Commander Kidston’s son, a renowned collector car enthusiast, Simon. It is truly a special and elegant motor car that really fits the regal setting at Hampton Court Palace.

This September, these spectacular motor cars and many more like them will be on display at the immaculate Palace grounds. Aside from the main display of vehicles, there will also be around 1,000 more cars in a series of special features and displays. Gooding & Co will also be holding a live collector car auction.

Concours of Elegance CEO James Brooks-Ward shared, “this quartet of star cars offers a tantalising taste of what to expect from this September’s glamourous event, which will once again assemble the world’s most spectacular, rare, and significant motor cars. 2022’s selection will, as ever, span automotive history, including both exceptional road cars and the finest competition machinery. Further exciting announcements on featured classes and highlight cars will be made in the coming months as we build up to what is set to be an unmissable tenth anniversary show.”

Aside from the automotive displays, Concours of Elegance will also be a weekend of pure luxury. Charles Heidsieck will be providing champagne, Fortnum Mason will be providing picnics, and there would also be a collection of jewelry, art, and fashion displays during the whole weekend. Presenting Partner A. Lange & Söhne will be featuring and displaying some of their most intricate timepieces.

Concours of Elegance 2022 tickets are now available for only £35 for a half-day entry, and full three-course hospitality packages start from £320. Tickets can be purchased from the Concours of Elegance website.