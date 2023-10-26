Lamborghinis at Auto e Moto d’Epoca Bologna

Auto e Moto d’Epoca

Automobili Lamborghini will be in the spotlight at the 40th edition of the Auto e Moto d’Epoca classic car show from October 26 to 29 and for the first time in Bologna. In the year of its 60th anniversary, the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese has decided to take part in the event, which, starting this year, takes place in the capital of its home province. The Lamborghini Polo Storico stand will showcase two Sant’Agata Bolognese icons: the first Countach LP 400 produced and the body of an Espada currently undergoing restoration, on display as a work in progress.

“Automobili Lamborghini, represented by Polo Storico, will officially participate in this event for the first time, this year in the area known as Motor Valley,” said Alessandro Farmeschi, After Sales Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “At the Bologna stand, we are presenting two cars that symbolize the company’s preservation of its heritage and the Polo Storico restoration service: the first Countach, the LP 400 normally on display at our museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and an Espada Series 3 owned by a Japanese enthusiast that is currently undergoing restoration.”

Polo Storico

Inaugurated in 2015, Polo Storico is the department of Automobili Lamborghini that oversees the company’s heritage. In particular, it is responsible for preserving the history of the Sant’Agata-based company and its cars through the management and study of the company archives, classic car restoration; the certification of classic Lamborghinis up to and including the Diablo; and the organization of events dedicated to Lamborghini collectors.

1974 Countach LP 400, chassis #001

The oldest Countach in existence is the one with chassis number 1120001, which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show on 15 March 1973. It is quite different from the first Countach produced, the LP 500 show car displayed in Geneva in 1971, and is an important piece of Lamborghini history. Originally painted red, it was used for numerous tests and development trials after the Geneva show, and although it was already quite similar to the production car, which would arrive in 1974, it had many different details. In June 1973, the Countach chassis 1120001 was portrayed in a famous photo shoot that appeared in one of the leading British magazines of the period, while chief test driver Bob Wallace was driving it to Sant’Agata Bolognese. In September 1973, this car seemed to disappear. At subsequent shows, an LP 400 painted Verde Medio green appeared, which many thought was a second car. The full truth about the Countach 001 only came to light in 2003, when a LP 400 was found in Switzerland. Taken back to Sant’Agata Bolognese and studied attentively during the restoration work that preserved its originality, it was discovered that under the green there was still the red paint and that what was presumed to be two different cars were in fact one and the same.

1972 Espada Series 3, chassis #8824

Unveiled in 1968, the Espada was the first four-seater car produced by Automobili Lamborghini. Very low-slung and extremely innovative, this front-engine 12-cylinder car could seat four passengers comfortably along with a substantial amount of luggage while remaining ultra-fast. In 1970, the second series Espada S2 was introduced, and in 1972 the S3 arrived, the final version which remained in production until 1978. The car displayed at the Lamborghini stand, chassis number 8824, was delivered on 28 September 1972, to the Lamborghini dealer of the era in the Milan area and then shipped to its first owner in Japan. It is presented at the show while being restored by the Polo Storico, still bare sheet metal and with signs of machining, waiting to be completed and returned to its Japanese collector owner. Originally a beautiful color combination, bronze with a mustard-color interior, this Espada underwent final factory testing on 11 September 1972.

Information

The Automobili Lamborghini stand is located in Hall 32 between the Costituzione and Aldo Moro entrances to Bologna Fiere, in exhibition space A16. The show runs from 26 to 29 October, with opening hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28).