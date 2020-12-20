Lamborghini SC20 – The Exclusive Open-top Track Car

Lamborghini Squadra Corse recently unveiled the SC20, a one-off example of an open-top track car that is approved for road use. The Lamborghini SC20 is the second one-off that was designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese and engineered by the motorsport department.

From the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers, the client has been actively involved with the project to create an automobile to their desired specifications.

The common goal was to create a one-of-a-kind car, extreme in its styling and performance, and be able to merge aerodynamic properties that were adopted from racing Lamborghini’s along with combining unprecedented lines and exclusive details.

“Two years after the SC18 Alston, the SC20 was a new, intriguing challenge. The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster, and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude.” Lamborghini Centro Stile Head of Design, Mitja Borkert

Lamborghini aerodynamic engineers polished and slicked down the carbon fiber body by hand to ensure that optimal airflow was achieved for both the car’s performance and the cockpit’s occupants, guaranteeing comfort in open-air driving even at high speeds.

Two fins frame the pronounced front splitter, with the Huracán GT3 EVO inspiring the air intakes on the front hood. The sculpted body sides are greatly influenced by the Essenza SCV12.

A large carbon-fiber wing sits on top of the muscular rear. It can be set in three different positions: Low, Medium, and High Load.

The Lamborghini SC20 also has exclusive details like the finish on a Bianco Fu (white) base, created specifically for the customer, which helps the Blu Cepheus (blue) livery to pop out. The shade can also be seen in the interior, as it alternates between the Bianco Leda (white) and Nero Cosmus (black).

One of the most interesting elements of the passenger compartment is the visible carbon fiber used on the rear wall, dashboard, center console, steering wheel trim, and door panels.

The shells of the Alcantara and leather upholstered seats also used carbon fiber. The door handles however were made from solid aluminum. Lastly, the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory used 3D printing technology to create the air vents.

“The SC20 is a combination of sophisticated engineering, Italian craftsmanship, sportiness and advanced design. It is also an example of applying our V12 engine and carbon fiber to a radical open-top vehicle that unmistakably carries the Lamborghini DNA.” Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer, Maurizio Reggiani.

The engine of the SC20 is based on Lamborghini’s flagship V12 engine: 6,498cm3 aspirated twelve-cylinder that can produce 770 CV at 8,500rpm, and delivers 720Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. It is controlled by the optimized seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox. It is also equipped with a four-wheel-drive system that has a central electronic differential.

Finishing the look are the Pirelli PZero Corsa tires that are mounted on single-nut aluminum rims, with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear.

“The SC20 is one more technical and styling exercise that associates Squadra Corse experience with Lamborghini design, masterfully interpreted by our Centro Stile based on the customer’s wishes, which was the focus of the project during the entire vehicle development and construction process.” Head of Lamborghini Motorsport, Giorgio Sanna.

[Source: Lamborghini]

