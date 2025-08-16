Lamborghini Fenomeno Debuts at The Quail: A Phenomenal New Chapter in V12 Power

Lamborghini used the stage at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering to unveil its latest few-off creation: the Fenomeno, a limited-production V12 hybrid hypercar and the most powerful Lamborghini ever built. Produced in just 29 units, the Fenomeno embodies the brand’s flair for audacious design, extreme performance, and exclusive rarity.

Limited to 29 Examples

Lamborghini has built its legend not only on production models but also on exclusive few-off masterpieces. The Fenomeno continues this lineage, joining the ranks of the Reventón (2007), Sesto Elemento (2010), Veneno (2013), Centenario (2016), Sián (2019), and the reborn Countach LPI 800-4 (2021). Only 29 units of the Fenomeno will be produced, ensuring its place among the rarest and most collectible Lamborghinis ever assembled.

The Most Powerful V12 Lamborghini

At its core, the Fenomeno is about pushing performance boundaries. Its powertrain marries a naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 835 CV with three electric motors delivering 245 CV, for a combined total of 1,080 CV.

Performance figures are appropriately staggering: 0–62 mph in just 2.4 seconds and a top speed beyond 217 mph (350 km/h). The setup builds on Lamborghini’s hybrid innovations introduced with the Revuelto while elevating the formula into record-breaking territory.

Designed for Extreme Agility

The Fenomeno’s engineering doesn’t stop at raw horsepower. It rides on single-nut forged rims wrapped in track-focused Bridgestone tires, underscoring its race-bred intent. The car’s aerodynamics and stance push Lamborghini’s signature wedge profile into even sharper relief, making it a rolling design manifesto as much as a performance machine.

A Name With Meaning

True to Lamborghini tradition, the Fenomeno takes its name from a bull—this one fought in Morelia, Mexico, in 2002. The word translates to “phenomenal” in both Italian and Spanish, perfectly capturing the spirit of the car: a unique, audacious machine that embodies more than just speed, but the essence of automotive theater.

CEO’s Vision

“The Fenomeno introduces the most advanced technical solutions in our history, pushing the boundaries of performance and design, while honoring the values and achievements that are a fundamental part of our DNA,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. He noted that unveiling the car at The Quail, in Lamborghini’s largest global market, offered the ideal stage for such a statement-making debut.

Sharing the Stage With Icons

The Fenomeno wasn’t Lamborghini’s only highlight at The Quail. Guests also saw the brand’s full super sports car lineup, including the flagship Revuelto, delivering 1,015 CV from its V12 hybrid setup, and the new Temerario, the V8 hybrid successor to the Huracán with 920 CV on tap. Together, they showcased Lamborghini’s dual path forward: honoring the V12 tradition while advancing electrified performance.

A Collectible From the Start

With just 29 examples planned, the Fenomeno will not only headline Lamborghini’s portfolio but also command attention from collectors worldwide. Like the Reventón and Veneno before it, the car serves as a reminder that Lamborghini thrives on building machines that defy convention, balance on the edge of art and engineering, and stir emotions long after the engine falls silent.