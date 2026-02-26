Lamborghini Arena returns in 2026

Over the weekend of 9 to 10 May 2026, Automobili Lamborghini brings Lamborghini Arena back to the Imola Circuit, transforming the track into a meeting point for performance, brand culture and shared passion. The event is designed for Lamborghini super sports car owners, who will be able to take part with their own cars, as well as for all enthusiasts wishing to immerse themselves in the world of the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque for two full days.

The 2026 edition follows the success of the inaugural Lamborghini Arena which, in 2024, welcomed over 6,000 participants; around 380 cars on display; and a parade of more than 350 Lamborghinis that took to the Imola circuit, delivering a truly unique spectacle for all involved.

On track, adrenaline takes shape with road cars tackling this historic circuit, alternating with the second round of the official Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe calendar. The Imola race weekend will host a comprehensive program of activities, including free practice sessions, qualifying and races, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to observe the work of Lamborghini Squadra Corse up close and witness the battle between the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 cars competing this iconic round of the 2026 championship. Lamborghini Arena, however, is not only about the thrill of the track: the paddock will also come alive, transforming into the Lamborghini Arena Village and featuring exclusive content designed to showcase the entire Lamborghini universe.

The Lamborghini Arena Village is the space where the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese tells its story in full. The brand’s corporate areas guide participants through presentations showcasing the pillars of Lamborghini: from the Manifattura, expressing precision and craftsmanship; the Centro Stile, where design takes shape; the Polo Storico, guardian of Lamborghini’s history; to the Ad Personam program, illustrating the possibilities for personalization. The Research and Development Department offers insights into the technologies, materials and engineering solutions that help define today’s and tomorrow’s super sports cars. This first glimpse represents only part of the areas and expertise present within the Village, conceived as a broad and multifaceted ecosystem.

Also present are all the brands that over the years have partnered with Lamborghini to celebrate Made in Italy and convey a level of quality recognized worldwide. Their presence within the Lamborghini Arena Village allows participants to discover collaborations that support the brand across different sectors, from technology to fashion, highlighting the various dimensions through which Lamborghini connects with customers and enthusiasts.

Lamborghini Arena 2026 will be an experience that tells the Lamborghini story in its most authentic expression. An event that brings together people, stories and visions, offering the opportunity to share a passion that defines the brand’s identity.

