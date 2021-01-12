Rare Koenigsegg Regera Revealed for 2021 Scottsdale Auction

The Koenigsegg Regera is 1 of only 80 built with twin-turbocharged V-8 and 3 electric motors that provide 1,500 hp. Estimate: $2,750,000 – $3,500,000

Gooding & Company has just revealed a 2020 Koenigsegg Regera for its 2021 Geared Online Scottsdale Edition auction.

Background

It is common for manufacturers of limited production supercars to adopt technology and components that are readily available to them from the more mainstream companies.

Pagani, which incorporates Mercedes-Benz engines in their vehicles, is the perfect example. Their level of success that they have achieved might not have been possible if they needed to design and build every component of their cars.

The Swedish engineer Christian von Koenigsegg and his brand, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, from the very beginning have not only pushed the boundaries of supercars but also regarding automotive technology.

Christian was only 22 years old when he founded Koenigsegg Automotive AB in 1994. His goal was to build a world-class sports car. It was in 2002 that the company’s first production model, the CC8S, rolled out of Koenigsegg’s Angelholm, Sweden factory.

Koenigsegg CC8S. Source: Koenigsegg

Despite the fact that the CC8S, and its successors CCX and CCXR, all had engines that were based on Ford architecture, Koenigsegg knew then that for him to reach his goal, his cars would need to be predominantly bespoke.

The 2011 Agera was the first Koenigsegg model that used an engine that was created by the automaker. The Agera S, R, RS, and One:1 models followed and were produced until 2018.

Agera RS. Source: Koenigsegg

All the models used Koenigsegg’s lightweight 5.0-liter V-8 engine which had twin turbochargers that can produce 960hp at launch (the later models can achieve up to 1,300hp). The impressive performance of the Agera set many production car speed records which include 0-400-0 kph in 33.29 seconds, as well as the highest speed achieved on a public road being 284.55mph.

By 2016, Koenigsegg had established itself as one of the most advanced boutique car manufacturers in the world. The reputation was further cemented when they patented their experimental “Freevalve” technology which uses pneumatic and magnetic control on the intake and exhaust valves on an internal combustion engine. As it gives the engineers full control of the valve movements, the system could just possibly revolutionize the automotive industry.

With several projects under its belt, the company turned its creative talents to more advanced systems such as the hybrid-powered Regera. Not long after it was introduced, all 80 planned units were sold.

2020 Koenigsegg Regera

The technical description of the pioneering propulsion system of the Regera is very complex, but a short description that can be seen on their website gives an accurate summation of the car. It states that the Koenigsegg Regera couples a potent twin-turbo V8 combustion engine with 3 electric motors and the latest-technology battery power via a new powertrain technology called Koenigsegg Direct Drive. This innovative technology eliminates the traditional gearbox which makes the car lighter and more efficient.

The F1-inspired battery is small, lightweight, and rated at 4.5kw/h. The system installed is the first production hybrid system to run at 800 volts and achieves a total output is 1,500 hp. This new system immediately broke the record of the Agera RS as it ran 0-400-0 kph with a record time of only 22.87 seconds.

Arguably, one of the most impressive features of the Regera is what Koenigsegg has dubbed as “Autoskin.” All the body closures of the Regera are automatically controlled by the hydraulics.

The panels are equipped with proximity sensors that prevent them from impacting solid objects and pressure sensors reverse the motion of the panel if they detect any resistance.

The Regera on offer is a 2020 model with only 369 miles when it was cataloged. The example is finished in non-metallic Battle Grey matched with a Desjato Black interior and accented with bare carbon fiber. It includes $710,200 worth of options to its US-specification base price of $2,213,000.

The example is equipped with the coveted Ghost Package, which offers updated aerodynamics that increases downforce by 20% and by itself costs $285,000.

The Environmental Power Upgrade was also installed, giving it 200 hp more when using E85 fuel and costs an additional $250,000.

Other optional exterior carbon fiber upgrades like the roof panel and bonnet, air intakes, inner rockers, and Speedster Sides amount to $103,700.

All the 80 Koenigsegg Regera that are being built are all customized. They are a work of art and one of the most advanced automobiles built – a Swedish masterpiece indeed.

[Source: Gooding & Company. Unless specified, all images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photos by Mike Maez]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...