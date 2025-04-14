Japanese Classic: Acura NSX-T 6-Speed

Overview

This 2002 Acura NSX-T was sold new by Pikes Peak Acura of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and it now has 9k miles. The car was reportedly fitted with a Comptech supercharger kit, exhaust system, and rear strut tower brace before delivery to its initial owner and spent approximately 23 years with a prior owner before being acquired by the selling dealer in 2024. Power comes from a 3.2-liter DOHC V6 paired with a six-speed manual transaxle, and the body is finished in Silverstone Metallic over Silver leather upholstery.

Additional details include 17″ forged wheels, a limited-slip differential, a removable body-color roof panel, xenon headlights, power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a Bose sound system. This NSX-T is now offered at no reserve in Newport Beach, California with a window sticker, initial sales documents, manufacturer’s literature, service records, a clean Carfax report, and a Florida title.

The NSX featured aluminum bodywork, and this example is finished in Silverstone Metallic with a body-color removable roof panel. Features include xenon headlights, an integrated rear wing with an LED brake light, side air intakes, power-adjustable side mirrors, and dual exhaust outlets.

The 17″ forged wheels are mounted with Yokohama Advan Fleva tires that were installed in January 2025 and measure 215/40 up front and 255/40 out back. The car features a four-wheel double-wishbone suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars, and braking is handled by NSX-branded calipers over vented rotors at each corner.

The cabin features power-adjustable sport seats upholstered in silver leather. Interior amenities include automatic climate control, cruise control, a Bose sound system, and a cassette stereo linked to a six-disc CD changer. The stainless-steel door sill plates are stamped with the car’s serial number.

The leather-wrapped steering wheel frames a 188-mph speedometer, a tachometer, and gauges for coolant temperature, oil pressure, voltage, and fuel level. The six-digit mechanical odometer has 9k miles.

The 3.2-liter C32B V6 features dual overhead camshafts on each cylinder bank and utilizes VTEC variable valve timing. The selling dealer tells us that Pikes Peak Acura of Colorado installed the Comptech supercharger kit, exhaust system, and rear strut tower brace in 2002. Power is routed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential.

The window sticker lists initial delivery to Pikes Peak Acura of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as factory colors, options, and a total vehicle price of $89,745.

