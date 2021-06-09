Historic Trans-Am Racing at Sonoma Raceway- Report & Photo Gallery

On a Saturday-Sunday two-day race weekend (June 5-6) at Sonoma Raceway, the best racing by far was the Historic Trans-Am race on Saturday then again on Sunday.

There were multiple passes for the lead not just during the race but each lap of the race. Two or three cars side by side, four or five cars nose to tail lap after lap. Rears hung out over the side of the track showering cars behind in dust and gravel. In both races, the winner was not leading starting the finale lap.

These Historic Trans-Am cars are big, loud, and fast. Plus you can get up close to them in the pits. Each and every one of them looks ready for a concourse. Plus they were pitted side by side with support trucks some ways away.

Spectators could walk through the cars looking into the interior and the engine compartment. Drivers and mechanics were happy to talk. A real contrast to the NASCAR teams hidden behind 10’ fencing.

During Saturday’s race, the spectators in turn two were standing cheering on their chosen cars. Historic Trans-Am delivered with different cars leading each lap with the first eight or nine cars separated by inches from rear number to the front bumper.

I’ll bet more spectators were talking about Historic Trans-Am Saturday and Sunday night than were talking about NASCAR.

Look up the website Historic Trans AM to find their races and see these guys race. Historic or vintage racing events featuring Historic Trans-Am and Masters F1 have the two best racing series going.

Photo Gallery by Dennis Gray

1 2 3 4 #2-Ken Epsman - Saratoga, California

1972 Trans Am AMC Javelin

Originally Driven by Roy Woods, Mark Donohue, George Follmer and Vic Elford #6-Bill Ockerlund - Holland, MI

1969 Sunoco Camaro - Originally Driven by Mark Donohue and Milt Minter #6-Bill Ockerlund - 1969 Chevrolet Camero #13 Ryan Turri - 1967 Ford Mustang #15-Jeff O'Neill - Larkspur CA

1969 Ford Boss 302 Mustang -Originally Driven by Parnelli Jones and George Follmer Patrick Byrne - 1967 Ford Mustang #16-Jim Hague - 1970 Bud Moore Boss 302 Mustang

Originally driven by George Follmer, Warren Tope, and Bill Clawson #22-Karman Cusack - Conifer, Colorado

1968 Mustang

Originally driven by Bill Maier 1 2 3 4

Saturday Race #1 12 laps:

1. Richard Goldsmith, Bellingham, Wa. 1970 Dodge Challenger #77 originally driven by Sam Posey

2. Jim Hague, Gilroy, Ca. 1970 Mustang Boss 302 #16 originally driven by Peter Greg

3. Jeff O’Neill, Larkspur, Ca. 1969 Mustang Boss 302 #15 Originally driven by Parnelli Jones.

Sunday Race #2 12 laps:

1. Chad Raynal, Campbell, Ca. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro #64 originally driven by Richard Sterbins

2. Jim Hague, Gilroy, Ca. 1969 Mustang Boss 302 #16 originally driven by Peter Gregg

3. Ken Epsman, Sonoma, Ca. 1972 AMC Javelin #2 originally driven by George Follmer.