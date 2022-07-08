Highly Successful Le Mans Classic Sale By Artcurial Motorcars

After a four-year hiatus, it is not surprising that a lot of enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world welcomed the news of the return of the Le Mans Classic. On July 2, Saturday, 200,000 visitors of Artcurial Motorcars team brought excitement to the Bugatti circuit as they return for the much-awaited Le Mans Classic.

During the Automobilia sale, a charity sale for the benefit of the 200 children of the Bongela School in South Africa was a success. All the Tour Auto winners signed a helmet (lot 33) was offered and it fetched €9,000 or $9,229.

Another highlight of the event was the sale of a 1954 Maserati A6 GCS/53 Fiandri Spyder #2071 (lot 153). The new owner purchased the remarkable car for €3,418,000 or $3,564,485 including premium. It will be staying in Europe and will be part of a superb collection.

A 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (lot 205) was sold for €1,025,120 or $1,069,054 including premium.

A Delahaye 135M Cabriolet by Figoni et Falaschi (lot 107) from the Pierre Héron Collection was sold for €357,600 or $372,926 including premium. The car will be kept in France, and there are plans about bringing it back to life.

Grand Touring cars were also a great hit with a right-hand drive Aston Martin DB4 Series III (lot 198) that sold for €500,640 or $522,096 including premium. A 1986 Toyota Tom’s 86C (lot 192) represented special competition cars and it sold for €380,000 or $396,286 including premium.

Artcurial Motorcars has another event on October 16, Sunday, the traditional Automobiles sur les Champs sale. One of the main highlight of the sale is a completely original 1969 Lamborghini Miura S that has had one owner since 1974. It is estimated at €900,000 – €1,400,000.

Artcurial Motorcars Managing Director Matthieu Lamoure stated, “Le Mans Classic always provides an opportunity to share our passion for the automobile with the greatest number of people. The success of the event shows the extent of this passion that brings us together!”

Le Mans Classic had a total sale of €12,313,207 or $12,612,767 with a sell-through rate of 75%.