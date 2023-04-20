Here’s Your Chance To Acquire A Low Mileage Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

The LP770-4 SVJ is definitely one of the most spectacular editions of the Aventador and one particular example is now listed for sale via auction on Bring A Trailer. This example comes in roadster form and is one of only 800 units produced between 2019 and 2021.

Unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Aventador SVJ roadster boasts larger air intakes, extended side skirts, revised aerodynamics, and a lighter exhaust system, similar to those found on the SVJ coupe, along with removable carbon-fiber roof panels.

This Bianco Isi finished example includes features such as a rearview camera, parking sensors, SVJ quarter panel graphics, bi-xenon headlights with washers, and the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0 active front air intake and aero-channel system. Equipped with the Style Package, it also features carbon-fiber quarter panel air intakes, rocker panels, mirror caps, a rear spoiler, and a diffuser.

The car boasts forged 20″ and 21″ center-lock wheels with carbon-fiber center caps, mounted with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires of 255/30 in the front and 355/25 in the rear. It is equipped with a magnetic push-rod suspension and suspension lift system. The stopping power comes from red-painted calipers over carbon-ceramic rotors at all four corners.

The interior features Nero Cosmus Alcantara upholstery with Rosso Alala accents, contrast stitching on the seats, door panels, dashboard, and center console. It also comes with power-adjustable heated seats, automatic climate control, a Lamborghini Sensonum sound system, and carbon-fiber door panels and trim.

The Alcantara-wrapped multi-function steering wheel features a digital central tachometer, a digital speedometer, and readouts for coolant temperature and fuel level. The odometer displays less than 1,600 miles.

At the heart of this Lamborghini is a 6.5-liter V12 engine that generates up to 759 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 531 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm. Factory options include a carbon-fiber X-brace and T-engine cover.

As of now, the highest bid for this amazing car is $652,888, with 9 days left to bid. So act fast if you want to add this Lamborghini Aventador to your collection.

Source: Bring A Trailer