Gordon Murray’s T.50s Niki Lauda Supercar Debut

Gordon Murray Automotive will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a four-car showcase headlined by the global public debut of the first customer T.50s Niki Lauda supercar, which will make its dynamic debut on the Goodwood Hill. Goodwood Festival of Speed T.50s Niki Lauda supercar

The display also includes the European debut of the Gordon Murray S1 LM design model, following its record-setting $20.63 million auction sale last year, alongside dynamic appearances from the new Le Mans GTR XP prototype and the T.33 Spider validation prototype, making its first public showing worldwide. Gordon Murray S1 LM Le Mans GTR XP

The first customer T.50s, chassis 1, celebrates Murray’s first Formula One victory at Kyalami in 1974. Its South African flag-inspired livery and Brabham BT44-themed race number ‘7’ pay tribute to Carlos Reutemann’s race-winning car. The track-only T.50s series is limited to 25 examples, each commemorating a milestone victory in Murray’s racing career. Formula One Kyalami

Professor Gordon Murray CBE, Executive Chairman: “In just six years since we unveiled the T.50, the team has designed, developed, manufactured and delivered 100 customer cars to owners around the world. We’ve also started building T.50s, while T.33 and T.33 Spider are well through development, ahead of production. Alongside this, we have created an even more specialised range of vehicles that explore the limits of our design and engineering philosophy – it is a privilege to develop lightweight, beautifully engineered supercars for our customers and to share them with enthusiasts.” T.50 T.33 Spider

The S1 LM design model makes its European debut after its unveiling in California and subsequent record-breaking Las Vegas auction sale, the highest price achieved for a new car outside charity auctions. The model draws inspiration from Murray’s Le Mans-winning race car while advancing the company’s focus on exclusivity, lightweight engineering and driving excellence. California Las Vegas auction

Joining the T.50s on the Hill, the Le Mans GTR XP1 previews an ultra-exclusive production run of 24 cars. Inspired by Murray’s longtail endurance racers, it combines race-focused aerodynamics with road-car usability. Meanwhile, the T.33 Spider validation prototype, finished in green, showcases one of the final development cars powered by the company’s naturally aspirated 3.9-litre V12. endurance racers naturally aspirated 3.9-litre V12

Dario Franchitti: “Goodwood is one of the greatest events in the automotive calendar – the atmosphere, the fans and the proximity to the cars are unlike anything else. To see – and hear – multiple Gordon Murray V12 cars running up the Hill, especially the first customer T.50s, is something truly special. It’s a privilege to share these cars with such enthusiastic and knowledgeable customers and fans.”

The appearance follows last year’s Goodwood celebration of six decades of Gordon Murray design and engineering. Since unveiling the T.50 in 2020, the company has delivered 100 examples globally and has begun production of the 25-car T.50s series, while development of the T.33 and T.33 Spider continues. The S1 LM and Le Mans GTR, announced last year, mark the next step in the company’s expansion into even more exclusive, track-focused models.

Gallery

Above contents © 2026 Gordon Murray Automotive Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

#GordonMurray #GoodwoodFoS #T50s #Supercar #Hypercar #LeMans #V12Engine #AutomotiveNews #PerformanceCars #FestivalOfSpeed