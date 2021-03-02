Goodwood 78th Members’ Meeting Rescheduled to October

Goodwood has confirmed that the 78th Members’ Meeting will be moved from its original schedule in May to October 16-17, 2021.

The Members Meeting’s rescheduling was done after the Government announced on Monday, February 22, its roadmap to slowly lift the restrictions over the coming months, making it impossible to hold the event on the original date.

The iconic Porsche 917s at the 77th Members Meeting

“We welcome the roadmap from the Government on Monday, and whilst we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to host the 78th Members’ Meeting in May, we’re pleased that we can safely reschedule it to later in the year. We want to thank our GRRC members and fellows, competitors, partners, suppliers and fans for their continued support, patience and passion to bring the event to life. We can’t wait to welcome our guests back later in the year,” Duke of Richmond

The Members’ Meeting is a weekend filled with motor racing held exclusively for the members and fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC) and their guests. The event brings back the intimacy and camaraderie of the members-only race weekends during Goodwood’s prime. Normally the event signals the start of the historic racing season, but for 2021, it will be the triumphant finale.

The Goodwood 78th Members’ Meeting will be filled with many activities, with the race line-up including popular races like the Gerry Marshall Trophy for Group 1 touring cars of the 1970s and early 1980s and the S.F. Edge Trophy for Edwardian leviathans.

The rally sprint will also be going ahead, and with the earlier darkness in October, it will be even more dramatic as the cars and drivers will encounter a full night stage.

Traditionally, Bonhams hosts a sale at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting, however with the change of schedule, they will have a spring auction on May 19 at their New Bond Street flagship salesroom where they will be offering various sports, competition, and collectors’ motor cars.

“While the 78th Members Meeting has been understandably rescheduled for later this year, we are satisfying the demand among our consignors and bidders for a sale this spring. Having partnered with Goodwood since the early 1990s, we very much support the Duke of Richmond and his team and are greatly looking forward to returning to Goodwood in July for the Festival of Speed.” Bonhams Group Motoring Chairman James Knight.

As planned, the Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival will continue as scheduled in July and September, respectively.

In the coming months, the Goodwood estate is looking forward to reopening its doors and welcoming members, visitors, and guests. On March 29, the Goodwood Motor Circuit is scheduled to reopen for Goodwood Track Days and Cycling, and on April 12, for all other Goodwood driving experiences.

[Source: Goodwood]