Formula Red Bull & Nürburgring Langstrecken Series

Deep in the Eifel mountains, a sparsely populated wild region in north-western Germany, often cited as being one of Germany’s best-kept secrets, a range of now-extinct volcanoes had sculpted the landscape into a symphony of cratered lakes, wooded hillside and mountain pastures. It is here, far from the hustle and bustle of Germany’s large metropolises lie, where a ribbon of tarmac, which, through a seemingly never-ending series of corners, rises and falls through the undulating German landscape. A track of myth and legend, the Nordschleife strikes fear into the hearts of hardened racers, an unforgiving circuit that was labeled “The Green Hell’ by Sir Jackie Stewart.

The history of the Nordschleife

From its inception in the 1920s, the Nordschleife has hosted a variety of racing, including being the primary German venue for Grand Prix racing since 1951. The long, technical track stood out from its contemporaries and garnered a reputation for being one of the greatest challenges that a Formula One driver could face. In 1953, the first 1000km Nürburgring was contested, setting the precedent for endurance racing on the demanding circuit, with the first 24-hour race run on the Nordschleife in 1970. The 24h of Nürburgring is now the biggest event held on the circuit, drawing thousands of spectators who revel in the multi-class racing over the full 24-hour period.