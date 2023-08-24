FOR SALE: 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8

RMD is proud to offer a 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 for sale. Click here to inquire on their website.

Very rare, light, powerful and stunning, the Porsche Carrera RS 3.8 is among the most desirable of Porsche’s 964-era road machines. While the wide-bodied 1993–1994 RS 3.8 resembled its sibling 964 Turbo, it is readily identifiable by its larger fixed bi-plane fiberglass rear wing with the ‘3.8’ logo embossed on its side plates.

Porsche claimed that its Type 964 platform, unveiled in January of 1989, was more than 85% new. The 964 was a bit stubbier in appearance, with both its nose and tail sheathed in new, smooth thermoplastic bumper covers that hid its impact bumper systems. While instantly recognizable as a 911, the 964 floor pan was designed to accommodate a new all-wheel-drive system developed for Porsche’s first supercar, the other-worldly Gruppe B – later known as the Type 959 and 961. The 964 with this system would be called the Carrera 4, which was followed a few months later by the rear-drive Carrera 2. It was this version upon which Porsche created its higher-performance and racing derivatives. The first of that line was the RS 3.6 of 1992, which was powered by a warmed-up version of the normally aspirated 3.6-litre engine. Porsche then offered the brilliant Carrera RS 3.8 for model years 1993–1994, offering a normally aspirated, fuel-injected 300 bhp engine and uprated five-speed manual transaxle. The RS 3.8 served as the homologation base for the outright 3.8 RSR racer.

The RS 3.8’s front lid and doors were of aluminium alloy rather than steel as on the production 964. The door and rear quarter windows were thinner and lighter, following the practice established by the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7 lightweights. There was no sound insulation or undercoating, thinner and lighter carpeting replaced the 964’s standard plush fare, the rear seats were removed, along with most other comfort and convenience items such as the power door locks, air-conditioning and electric windows. The 964’s power-adjustable seats were replaced by hard-shelled racing buckets. The door cards subscribed to the lightweight RS 2.7 and 3.0 theme, with simple strap pulls and no armrests. There was a transverse suspension brace in the front trunk. However, while weight reduction remained a primary concern, there were some RS 3.8 buyers who wanted a vehicle that could be road-driven with a measure of comfort, so they opted to retain certain features.

With only 55 cars constructed, our car with VIN Nr WP0ZZZ96ZPS497066 was delivered on 15 September 1993 finished in Guards (aka Indisch Red) (code L80K) with a black/grey/red (code RB) leather interior. This car is one of only two Carrera RS 3.8 that made it across the pond, this one to Venezuela where it didn’t even need a catalytic converter to be road-registered. In 1996 the car was brought back home by a German collector who only used it for a few summer months each year. In February 2014, the car was bought from its 2nd owner by multiple Le Mans 24hr winner André Lotterer who sold the car in 2020 to a Swiss owner upon which the car ended up with its current Belgian owner.

This RS 3.8 was heavily optioned from the factory. Its build sheet includes M491 Turbo-look bodywork, a five-speed transmission, a 40/40 limited-slip differential, reduced radio prep and cassette radio, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel without airbags, a 92-litre fuel tank (the normal 964 petrol tank held 77 litres), driver and passenger sport seats with their hard-back shells painted in red body colour, a set of 18” Speedline three-piece polished alloy modular Carrera Cup wheels with anti-theft locks and controls labelled in English.

Factory fitted with a Matter half (rear only) roll cage, this magnificent 964 RS 3.8 presents in lovely condition. It is accident free, matching numbers and is mostly 1st paint (except rear wheel arches and rear spoiler). The suspension is all original as is all the glass. The underside is in excellent condition for its mileage with no leakages. 18” Speedline wheels are near perfect with no curb damage. The spare wheel is the unused original dated 1993. The interior is all original, fitted with black/red factory steering wheel while the seats have their original paint red back sides and the original leather is in very good condition. Original Mapotex (dated 1993) carpets with extra protective carpet on top. The original Blaupunkt CD radio is present with the speakers fitted correctly on the door panels. All gauges are original and in perfect condition without delamination or discoloration. Lastly, the exterior, interior and engine bay have been carefully detailed and the car comes with its original manuals, spare wheel, compressor, jack and tool roll.

This stunning Porsche Carrera RS 3.8 represents an opportunity to acquire one of the rarest Porsches ever built.

1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 Image Gallery