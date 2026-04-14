FOR SALE: 1976 Lancia Stratos Gr. IV

A historically significant 1976 Lancia Stratos will headline the Bonhams Cars Monaco Sale, estimated at $880,000–$1,100,000. Built as a limited-production homologation model, the Stratos is widely regarded as the first purpose-designed rally car from a major manufacturer. Its origins trace back to a 1970 concept by Marcello Gandini for Bertone, later evolving into the production version featuring a mid-mounted 2.4-liter Ferrari Dino V6 within a steel monocoque and fiberglass body.

The project was driven by Cesare Fiorio, who envisioned a clean-sheet rally machine. With backing from Enzo Ferrari for engine supply, the radical mid-engine layout proved revolutionary. Equipped with independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes, the Stratos delivered strong performance and quickly became dominant, securing World Rally Championship titles for Lancia in 1975 and 1976.

Chassis #1754 was delivered new in 1975 as an HF Stradale before conversion to full Group 4 specification by University Motors. Campaigned under the Jolly Club banner, it debuted in 1976 and was later acquired by privateer driver Antonio Codognelli. Over multiple seasons, it achieved consistent results across Italian rally events, including podium finishes and strong overall placings through 1982.

After a crash in 1977, the car was rebuilt using a replacement bodyshell but retained its identity and competition history. Codognelli continued to campaign it until retiring the car in 1983. Acquired by its current owner in 1984, the Stratos has remained in long-term ownership for over four decades—an uncommon distinction for a Group 4 car.

Restored in 2018, chassis #1754 is now presented in period-correct livery and accompanied by extensive documentation, making it eligible for top-tier historic rally events and a standout example from the Stratos’ competition era.

Source: Bonhams Cars