The Lancia Hyena by Zagato: Rare, Special, and Almost Forgotten

Not all things rare are special. Rare can mean weird, eccentric or quirky, but not necessarily beautiful or sought after. But there’s one Italian sports car that, because of its rarity and motorsport heritage, is truly special and mostly unknown. A rally-bred vehicle with a badge that implies prestige and beauty that started life as a Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evolution, then stripped of its boxy charm by Zagato, Italy’s resident master of peculiar car design.

The result was something that defied easy categorization: part hatchback, part coupé, and entirely unlike anything else on the road. With only just over twenty units of this hatchback-coupé hybrid ever made in the early nineties, chances are you’ve never heard of this car, let alone seen it on the road. Today we look back at the Lancia Hyena by Zagato.