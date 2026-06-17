FOR SALE: 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS “Evo 3.6”

The Ferrari Dino GT occupies a unique place in the marque’s history as the foundation of Ferrari’s celebrated line of mid-engined sports cars, a bloodline that ultimately evolved into modern V-8 exotics such as the F8 Tributo. Its origins can be traced to the late 1950s, when Ferrari developed a compact 65-degree V-6 engine for Formula One competition. Named in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s son, Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari, the engine later grew to 2.0 liters and powered a succession of successful sports-racing machines during the early 1960s.

Although rear-engined sports cars were becoming increasingly common by the mid-1960s, Ferrari elevated the concept with unmistakable Italian style. The striking 206 S Speciale concept, unveiled by Pininfarina in 1965, previewed the production Dino that arrived in 1968 through Ferrari’s collaboration with Fiat.

Subsequent development brought displacement to 2.4 liters, while buyers could choose between coupe and Spider body styles crafted by Scaglietti. Among enthusiasts, the open-top 246 GTS is regarded as the most desirable expression of the original Dino formula, combining breathtaking styling with the intoxicating soundtrack of its race-inspired V-6 mounted directly behind the driver.

A remarkable interpretation of the Dino is currently offered on Bring a Trailer. This 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS underwent a comprehensive transformation by Surrey-based Moto Technique between 2017 and 2018 for renowned Ferrari collector David Lee. Founded by Kevin O’Rourke, Moto Technique is widely respected for its expertise in restoring and enhancing exotic automobiles. Inspired by an earlier V-8-powered Dino project, Lee commissioned the firm to create a more powerful and user-friendly version of the iconic sports car.

The restoration included stripping the body to bare metal, adding widened fender flares, and refinishing the car in black. Custom Perspex headlamp covers, a redesigned engine lid, removable roof panel, quad exhaust outlets, and bespoke 17-inch wheels modernize the appearance while preserving the Dino’s classic proportions. Inside, Daytona-style red leather seats, air conditioning, power windows, and upgraded audio enhance comfort.

Power comes from a Ferrari 328-derived Tipo 105C V-8 enlarged to 3.6 liters and equipped with individual throttle bodies, drive-by-wire technology, and MoTeC engine management. Producing approximately 400 horsepower, the engine sends power through a Ferrari 328 five-speed manual transaxle, while upgraded Brembo brakes, electric power steering, and modern suspension components significantly improve handling and drivability.

Source: Bring a Trailer