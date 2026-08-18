Lamborghini Rocks Monterey Car Week

During Monterey Car Week 2026, Automobili Lamborghini looked to both its past and future, bringing together historic models, new-generation performance cars and Italian craftsmanship across several high-profile events.

At the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Lamborghini marked the 60th anniversary of the Miura with an extraordinary gathering on the event’s third fairway. A total of 43 Miuras were assembled, making it the largest gathering of the model ever held anywhere in the world.

Introduced six decades ago, the Miura is widely regarded as the world’s first supercar. Its revolutionary mid-engine layout helped establish the basic architecture of the modern super sports car and laid the groundwork for generations of Lamborghini V12 flagships. The Pebble Beach display offered a rare opportunity to see that legacy represented by dozens of examples in one place.

The anniversary celebration followed the global debut of the new Revuelto SV and the U.S. debut of the Urus SE Performante at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Together, the introductions demonstrated how Lamborghini continues to pursue greater performance and technological innovation 60 years after the Miura first reshaped expectations for an exotic road car.

Anchoring the Miura display was the newly unveiled Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, a limited series of just 99 examples created to commemorate the model’s 60th anniversary. The special edition connects Lamborghini’s current flagship with one of the most influential cars in the company’s history.

Throughout the weekend, Lamborghini also hosted clients, collectors and invited guests at the Lamborghini Villa, where the automaker presented its latest models and offered a broader look at the brand’s direction.

Taking center stage was the recently unveiled Revuelto SV, the newest member of Lamborghini’s Super Veloce lineage. It was joined by the rest of the company’s hybridized lineup, including the Temerario, Lamborghini’s High Performance Electrified Vehicle powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain, and the new Urus SE Performante, described by Lamborghini as the world’s fastest and most powerful Super SUV.

Personalization was another major focus at the Villa. Through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program, guests could explore an extensive selection of exterior colors, leather samples, wheels, brake calipers and interior materials. The interactive presentation highlighted the level of craftsmanship and individual choice available to customers commissioning a Lamborghini.

The Villa also extended Lamborghini’s emphasis on design and craftsmanship beyond automobiles through collaborations with several luxury brands. Xerjoff presented an exclusive fragrance experience and masterclass tied to the U.S. debut of the Lamborghini x Xerjoff Blends collection, featuring Avanguardia, Fierezza and Perseveranza. The partnership centers on the two brands’ shared view of design as an expression of character and identity.

Roger Dubuis displayed its avant-garde timepieces, while Italian audio specialist Sonus faber showcased its handcrafted loudspeakers throughout the Villa. Sonus faber audio systems are also available in the Lamborghini Revuelto and Temerario, providing another connection between Italian craftsmanship and the automaker’s latest models.

Wheels Up added a hospitality component with a bespoke cocktail bar inspired by the private aviation company’s Wheels Down programming. Returning for a second consecutive year, the experience featured signature tiny cocktails created by Wheels Up ambassador Tyler Zielinski and reflected the company’s effort to extend its hospitality beyond the inflight experience.

Lamborghini’s presence continued across the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where the Revuelto SV appeared on the prestigious Concept Lawn alongside some of the week’s most anticipated automotive debuts. Its placement provided Lamborghini with another opportunity to present its vision for the next generation of high-performance cars.

Ultimately, Lamborghini’s Monterey Car Week presence was defined by the contrast between two significant moments: a record-setting gathering of 43 Miuras representing six decades of history and the public debut of the Revuelto SV representing what comes next. Together, they illustrated how Lamborghini continues to build on the design and engineering principles that established its reputation while adapting them for a new era of super sports cars.

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Above contents © 2026 Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁