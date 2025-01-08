FOR SALE: 1962 Jaguar E-type FHC Competition FIA

• CHASSIS NUMBER: 885415

• YEAR: 1962

• LOCATION: Portugal

• CAR TYPE: Coupé

• LHD/RHD: LHD

• ROAD REG.: No

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: Yes

• INTERIOR COLOR: Grey

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Grey with orange striping

• PRICE: EUR 295.000,-

We have the pleasure to offer this 1962 Jaguar E-type Series 1 Fixed Head Coupe FIA-compliant competition car for sale.

From the moment the Jaguar E-Type was first unveiled to the public at the Geneva Motor Show in 1961, the world of sports cars changed forever. A new benchmark in beauty and performance had been set by Malcolm Sayer’s curvaceous creation, against which all future competitors would be measured. The ground-breaking design was not only achingly attractive – it was truly fast. A 3. 8-litre inline six-cylinder engine fed via three Weber carburettors was mated to a Moss four-speed manual gearbox, offering lively acceleration and a 150 mph top speed. Nowhere was this better demonstrated than on the eve of the model’s launch, as Jaguar test driver Norman Dewis drove flat-out through the night to deliver the show car 77RW to Jaguar’s stand on time. Among its various configurations, the Fixed Head Coupe (FHC) stands out for its timeless elegance. The FHC is the hardtop version of the E-Type, featuring a streamlined, enclosed cabin that accentuates the car’s fluid design. Its long bonnet, short rear deck, and iconic covered headlights define its beautiful silhouette.

Our car was first delivered to the USA in 1962 where it stayed until the early 90ies when it returned to the UK. It was then stripped and completely rebuild to semi-lightweight specification by Brian Wilkinson of Zealia Engineering. Upon completion in 1995, the car was sold to Colin Pearcy and then passed in 1998 on to historic racer Alan Minshaw who raced the car successfully for many years. It was bought by its current owner in 2007 who had the car completely rebuilt (including Left Hand Drive conversion) with no expense spared by ASM Team (Lisbon, Portugal) and raced it during the last 15+ years in Peter Auto events including three participations in Le Mans Classic.

Finished in grey with orange striping the monococque features a custom roll-cage and carries a brand new wide angle 3.8 litre aluminium engine (375 bhp and 430 Nm torque), double wishbon suspension, uprated torsion and anti-roll bars, KONI adjustable dampers, fire extinguisher system, 90 liters fuel tank, Salisbury limited slip differential and a rebuilt 4 speed gearbox (which has just 4 hours running).

This stunning Jaguar E-Type needs nothing and is 100% race-ready with all date-related items current. Its FIA HTP is valid till the end of 2026 and – last but not least – the car comes with good spares including wheels, limited slip diff, brake discs, wheel nuts, etc…

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a race-ready, front-running E-Type FHC which is eligible for all pre-66 GT races such as Peter Auto’s Sixties, Masters’ Gentlemen Drivers, Historic Jaguar Challenge, etc..

—–

Specification:

Body: Steel monococque with alloy bonnet, doors and rear trunk lid/door.

Engine: Newly built by ASM with all new parts from Crosthwaite & Gardiner developing close to 375 bhp and 430Nm torque. The engine only has dyno-time on it and is race-ready.

Suspension: Dennis Welch anti-roll bars, torsion bars reaction plate, SP adjustable KONI dampers.

Brakes: New front discs, new AP seals all-round, AP Master cylinders front and rear, Dunlop square brakes as per regulation with rear duct cooling.

Interior: professional rewired with all Stack gauges, rev limited, shift light, alu fuel tank, all fire extinguisher, seat belts and seat are in-date.

Exterior: Grey paint with orange striping, Spa spot lights included

Gearbox: Full syncro, completely rebuilt with new components and seals

Wheels: Dunlop competition wheels (8)

Spares: 3:77 diff, 4 wheels, new tires, brake pads, front discs, wheel nuts & miscellaneous running spares

1962 Jaguar E-type FHC Competition FIA Image Gallery