FOR SALE: 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupé Aerodinamico By Pininfarina

The 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico, derived from a Pinin Farina show car, is highly regarded as the most exceptional model in the 400 Superamerica series. Its handbuilt body showcases elegant flowing lines and a fastback rear, emphasizing aerodynamic efficiency.

Built on a short wheelbase (SWB) chassis, it features a strict two-seat layout and ample luggage space. The chassis consists of cross-braced longitudinal steel tubes, and the suspension includes independent front suspension, a live rear axle with leaf springs, and disc brakes on all four corners.

With only 17 examples produced, the Ferrari 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico is highly sought after, commanding significant value. Like the one you see here currently listed for auction on RM Sotheby’s.

This particular car gained fame as the prototype featured on the cover of Car and Driver magazine in April 1963. It has undergone upgrades and restorations, including a Kevlar clutch lining, triple Weber carburetors, and Koni shock absorbers. The car’s original color was Blu Lancia with a light blue leather interior, but it now boasts a newer Connolly leather interior.

The 400 Superamerica Coupé stands out as an extraordinary car in all aspects. It remains as one of the most remarkable and revered Ferraris ever manufactured. This meticulously restored example, boasting Ferrari Classiche certification, would undoubtedly command admiration from all enthusiasts out there.

