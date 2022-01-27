First Look At Gordon Murray Automotive’s T33

Gordon Murray Automotive just had its worldwide online debut of the much-awaited T33 supercar. Here are the initial details.

Dario Franchitti and Gordon Murray talked about the upcoming T33 and what sets it apart from the T50 and other new supercars.

Every part of the T33 was designed with a specific function. It is very reminiscent of the 60s sports car, but it is definitely not retro. GMA was able to get the perfect balance of a classic sports car with all the modern technology. Everything is driver focused, prioritizing comfort and day to day usability.

T33 from Gordon Murray Automotive launch video

Like all GMA cars, there will only be 100 units of the T33 made. Gordon Murray revealed that there will be three versions of the T33, but he’s not confirming anything yet.

It is interesting to note that the T33 will be offered in both six-speed manual transmission, but they will also be offering it in automatic. The T33 will be powered by a 3.9-liter V12 engine that produces 607 bhp, which is 47 bhp less than the T50 though it has the same 335 lb-ft of torque. Power to brake is 556 bhp per tonne, with a rev limit of 11100 rpm, 1000 rpm lower than the T50. The new ram induction and exhaust system creates the T33’s signature sound.

The T33 was designed with clean, smooth, beautiful curves completely dispensing with all the vents that modern supercars have been adding. The ram reduction sits squarely on top of the T33 and Murray revealed that the inspiration for it was the F1 and 1970s cars where the ram reduction goes straight to the engine. It is not part of the chassis and as such, had a secondary benefit of being a little more aerodynamically efficient.

T33 from Gordon Murray Automotive launch video

The T33 has three luggage compartments: front compartment and two side compartments. The side compartment opens like old-fashioned suicide doors. Two cases fit on each side of the T33, and another two cases on the nose giving the T33 a combined luggage room of 280 liters.

As a daily driver, the price of the T33 is a more reasonable £1.4 million compared to the £2.4 million of the T50.