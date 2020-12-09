Legendary E-Type Jaguar Celebrated With F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition

The E-type sports car is celebrating its diamond anniversary in 2021 and to celebrate the momentous occasion an F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition will be released in limited numbers.

Based on the supercharged, 575-hp F-TYPE R, these all-wheel-drive sports cars are limited to a production run of only 60 units. It will be available for sale worldwide with each unit will be hand-finished by the specialists at SV Bespoke.

“Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type is the perfect moment to create our first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-TYPE, with just 60 cars available globally. We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It’s testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green color looks as though it was designed for today’s F-TYPE.” Jaguar SV Bespoke Commercial Director, Mark Turner

Part of the specially curated commemorative specification will be inclusive of an extended duo-tone Caraway, Ebony Windsor leather interior trim, and an original E-type color that has not been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s – the solid Sherwood Green Paintwork.

The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition will also sport other exclusive features such as the E-type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests of the Performance seats, a unique aluminum finisher influenced by the E-type’s rearview mirror casing, and also an E-type 60 badging that can also be seen in other limited-edition E-type 60 collection vehicles, which have already been previously announced by Jaguar Classic early in the year. Customers will also get commemorative treadplates, Caraway-edged carpet mats, and an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque.

The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition will come in two styles – the coupe and convertible body styles. The vehicles are equipped with exclusive Diamond-Turned Gloss Black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, black brake calipers, and Gloss Black and Chrome exterior accents.

All the Heritage 60 Edition will be constructed at the Castle Bromwich plant in the United Kingdom and completed at Warwickshire by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations.

“The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition is a fantastic example of what the SV Bespoke team is capable of. With unrivalled access to original drawings, paint codes and reference materials, working hand-in-hand with our colleagues at Jaguar Classic, we’ve created a distinctive and highly collectible interpretation of the definitive Jaguar sports car.” Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations Director of Vehicle Personalization, Clare Hansen.

Jaguar Classic, as part of the 60th anniversary celebration of its iconic sports car, will be creating six limited-edition matched pairs of restored 3.8-liter 1960s E-type vehicles as a tribute to the two most famous examples, the ‘9600 HP’ and ’77 RW’, known as the E-type 60 Collection.

F-TYPE R, which constitutes the foundation of the F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition, represents Jaguar design DNA in its sheerest form. The all-wheel, two-seater sports car provides the perfect balance between driver reward and performance, matched with a greater muscular, assertive design, with a cabin that is fitted with rich, luxurious materials, and exquisite details.

The powerful machine can go from 0 to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds, with a maximum speed that is electronically limited to 186mph.

The price for the F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition for the United States will be announced in the near future.

[Source: Jaguar]

