Extremely Rare Lotus Exige Scura Coupe Auction Preview

The extremely rare limited-edition track ready Lotus Exige Scura Coupe is one of the rarest road-going Lotus sports cars ever produced. Coveted by enthusiasts and collectors, it is currently on offer at Shannons Timed Online Spring Auction that will run from November 8 to 15.

Presented in near-new condition, this gloss and matt black Scura – which means ‘dark’ in Italian – is the 22nd out of 235 Lotus cars built in 2009 at its Hethel, England headquarters.

Some of its exterior features include the carbon fiber front splitter, side air scoops, oil cooler inlet vanes, and rear spoiler which are both designed for weight reduction and aesthetic. For the interior, carbon fiber was extensively used throughout the cabin including the seats and the center console.

As standard, the Scura was equipped with launch control, Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, and Lotus Variable Slip Traction Control, which enables the owners to put their own settings that will best match their driving style and road conditions.

Powered by a 1.8-liter supercharged 191 kW inline-four cylinder engine, similar to the one equipped on the Exige Cup 260, and with a dry weight of 925 kg, it allows the Scura to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 4.1 seconds.

Though its original price is only $139,990 in Australia, it is not anymore available today, except for the Lotus Exige Scura Coupe example that will be auctioned by Shannons. It is estimated to be worth $110,000 to $140,000 due to its rarity and condition.

For those interested in the Lotus Exige Scura Coupe or other lots, please visit the Shannons website or talk to a Shannons Auction Team member by calling 1300 078 500.