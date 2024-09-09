Driven to Win is a winner

Driven to Win

The Petersen Automotive Museum’s newest exhibit, “Driven to Win: The Automobile in Competition,” is now open in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery. The display showcases over 100 years of motorsport history across various competitive disciplines and highlights the technologies that propelled winning race cars across the finish line.

Vehicles on display include iconic racers, such as the 1946 Kurtis-Miller Ross Page Special, the 1968 AAR Eagle 68 driven by Denny Hulme, the 2018 McLaren MCL33, the 1966 Lola T70 MKII Spyder, and the 1993 AAR Toyota Eagle MKIII, which achieved 21 wins in 27 IMSA races. Also on display is the 1913 Mercer Type 35-J Raceabout, considered one of the U.S.’s first sports cars.

The exhibit also features the 1957 Teverbaugh & Kirkland Bonneville Special, a land speed racer that was the first equipped with a parachute, the 1957 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan “Black Widow” by SEDCO, the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona raced by Buddy Baker in 1969 and 1970 when he became the first driver to achieve 200 mph on a closed course, the 1972 Alpine A110 1800 Group IV that competed in the inaugural World Rally Championship and the 2010 John Force Racing Ford Mustang driven by Force to his 15th NHRA Nitro Funny Car Championship.

Director Terry Karges comments

“Motorsports is a significant part of automotive history, and this display represents the ever-evolving journey of racing,” said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “We hope our guests enjoy a look at how auto racing has evolved over the last century.”

Race cars by year

“Driven to Win: The Automobile in Competition” will be displayed until 2025.

