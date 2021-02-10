Gooding & Company obtained £8,453,500 at its Geared Online UK sale that opened on the 28 January and closed on February 5. The European Sporting & Historic Collection Sale obtained a 100% sell-through rate with two cars selling over £1 million with an average price per car of £939,277.

“This auction demonstrated the impressive strength of the car market and Gooding & Company’s global reach. The European Sporting & Historic Collection sale proves the success of our Geared Online series.” Gooding & Company President and Founder, David Gooding

The sale comprised of a nine-car collection, which included some of Europe’s most notable and accomplished marques. An Aston Martin took the top sale position, with the 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT obtaining a closing price of £2,750,000.

1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT

A 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 obtained the second-highest price in the sale at £1,870,000. An immaculate 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster achieved a sale result of £935,000, becoming the third-highest sale.

The full list of sales at the Gooding & Companys European Sporting & Historic Collection Sale are as follows:

Here is look at the 9 cars that were offered for sale:

1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT

Estimate: £2,000,000 – £2,500,000 / Sold: £2,750,000

The Aston Martin DB4 GT that sold, chassis 0144/L, is one of the rare left-hand drive DB4 GTs. Factory records state that the example was constructed on December 30, 1960, and was completed in a distinct Black Pearl finish matched with Dark Blue Connolly leather upholstery. It has metric instrumentation, a 3.54:1 axle ratio, octagonal wheel nuts, and Dunlop RS5 tires.

Not much is known about the early history of the DB4 GT, but according to correspondence with the Aston Martin Owners Club (AMOC) included in the file, it seems to show that 0144/L went to Carrozzeria Frua in Italy during the late 1960s to get cosmetic and mechanical upgrades, most likely at the request of the owner.

It is presumed to be during this time that the example underwent its DB6 contemporary update on the tail section. The example was also fitted with two rear seats where the standard luggage platform would normally be and the front grille was also updated by inserting driving lights. In addition a five-speed ZF unit from a DB5 replacing the four-speed David Brown gearbox.

The current consigner acquired the DB4 GT in 2013 where he enjoyed the example for many years prior to engaging it in a complete, Concours-quality restoration.

To carry out the complete restoration, they had to fully disassemble the DB4 GT to address not only the cosmetic issues but also to conduct a full mechanical restoration. This involved rebuilding the original matching-numbers engine to a 4.7-liter specification as well as adding a correct David Brown gearbox.

They also restored the suspension, braking, and electrical components. The invoices on file show detailed documentation of the work performed that amounted to almost £400,000.

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Estimate £1,750,000 – £2,000,000 / Sold: £1,870,000

Upon the purchase of the 275 GTB/4 by the consignor, 09389 underwent a Ferrari Classiche examination and was certified on 11 March 2015.

The vehicle has retained its original mechanical components as detailed in the Red Book.

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 was professionally reupholstered in green leather along with overhauling the engine and ancillary components.

1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Estimate: £900,000 – £1,200,000 / Sold: £935,000

This Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster is one of just 26 Roadsters that was constructed in its final model year of 1963. It is an exquisitely exhibited example that has been factory-fitted during construction in the ultimate specification, including a lighter-weight aluminum alloy engine and Dunlop four-wheel disc brakes.

The car was sold complete with its original factory production order addendum and data card. The 300 SL Roadster was produced for the renowned German businessman and furniture manufacturer, Kurt Barnekow, as a special order.

Between 2008 and 2010 the car underwent a complete restoration which included refinishing the car in its Biscuit Yellow color scheme over Cognac leather.

The rear axle and fuel-injection system were overhauled in 2019 with the former returned to its factory-original 3.64:1 ratio.

The factory-original alloy engine block was replaced by the unstamped block that is currently installed.

1963 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible

Estimate: £750,000 – £1,000,000 / Sold £836,000

Aston Martin built only 1,021 units of the DB5 from 1963 to 1965 which includes 123 units of the DB5 Convertible. From the 123 convertible units, only 39 units came out in a left-hand drive configuration.

The DB5 Convertible has always been a prized example by collectors because of the prestige, top-of-the-line offering by Aston Martin, and limited production run.

The DB5 Convertible on offer, with chassis DB5C/1231/R, is one of the earliest DB5 Convertibles manufactured.

The factory build sheet shows that the DB5 Convertible had an original California Sage finish matched with White Gold Connolly leather upholstery and a black soft top. It had a rare Borg-Warner automatic transmission, Dunlop RS5 tires, and a 3.54:1 rear axle ratio.

In 2006, Adrian Johnson, a renowned Aston Martin specialist acquired the example. Under his stewardship, Mr. Johnson had the DB5 get a complete nut-and-bolt restoration as the example was largely in its original and well-preserved condition.

Mr. Johnson was able to keep the original aluminum bodywork of the example, although the sills and door skins had to be replaced due to electrolysis corrosion.

The Aston Martin was also given a few improvements during the restoration for it to be driven better. The improvements include enlarging the original matching numbers engine to 4.2-liters, the suspension was uprated, replacing the automatic transmission with a proper S5/325 ZF manual gearbox, and a power steering rack was also installed to improve maneuverability at low speeds.

1931 Bentley 8 Litre Pointed Tail Two Seater

Estimate £400,000 – £600,000 / Sold £627,000

This sporting 8 Litre endures as a rather well-known and valued example of W.O. Bentley’s ultimate design, considered by many as the last “true” Bentley model produced.

The automobile had a complete restoration and rebuild between 1960 and 1961. Subsequently, it was awarded Bentley Drivers Club class champion in 1962 at Kensington Gardens.

1930 Bentley 4 1/2 Litre Sports Tourer

Estimate: £650,000 – £900,000 / Sold : £539,000

Sought-after Late-Production 4 1/2 Litre fitted with Vanden Plas Sports Body

Provenance Involves Pioneering American Collectors Bill Spear and George Waterman

Preserves Original Coachwork, Matching-Numbers Engine, Gearbox, and Back Axle

1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Drophead Coupe

Estimate: £600,000 – £800,000 / Sold: £396,000

Only 281 Phantom II Continentals Constructed

Fitted with Coachwork by Freestone and Webb

Presented New to Noted Rolls-Royce Aficionado Sir John Leigh

Illustrated in Several Notable Books on the Marque and Model

1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental

Estimate: £450,000 – £650,000 / Sold: £286,000

An Exceptional Rolls-Royce constructed for VIP Customer Capt. Jack Kruse

High-Performance Continental Chassis with Purpose-Built Barker Bodywork

Triumphantly finished the 1932 RAC and 1933 Monte Carlo Rallies

Well-Documented Provenance with a Limited Roster of Owners Since New

Best of Show at the 2009 RREC Annual Meet; Completed the 2013 Peking to Paris Rally

1950 Bentley B Special Speed 8

Estimate: £225,000 – £300,000 / Sold : £214,500

Designed and Constructed by Racing Green Engineering Ltd.

Iconic Body Style and Accoutrements Inspired by Bentley’s Victorious Speed Six

Documented Bentley Mk VI Chassis and Four-Carb B80 Straight-Eight Engine

Further information regarding the Gooding and Company European Sporting & Historic Collection Sale can be found on their website.

[Source: Gooding & Company]