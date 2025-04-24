Driving a Special Edition Alan Mann Racing Ford Escort

In a recent episode of Driver’s Seat with Henry Catchpole, we are treated to an in-depth drive of the stunning Alan Mann Racing Ford Escort Mk1. Limited to just 24 units, this reimagined classic is meticulously crafted to match the British Saloon Car Championship-winning original, complete with Ford-certified chassis numbers and a £300,000 price tag.

Though it shares the 1968 model’s body lines and signature bubble arches, the car features a modern 1.8L dry-sumped twin-cam engine producing over 200 horsepower, pushing only 800kg—a serious power-to-weight setup.

The Alan Mann 68 Edition is a no-compromise, competition-ready machine meticulously constructed to mirror the original in every detail. It’s designed to immerse drivers in the spirit of 1960s British touring car racing. Buyers can choose between two variants: Period Correct or Modern Race.

The Period Correct version is a collector’s dream, built to FIA Group 5 standards with minimal weight. The Modern Race version, equipped with an FIA Technical Passport, includes up-to-date safety gear like a roll cage, FIA-certified seats, and a fire suppression system—for those who want to go racing.