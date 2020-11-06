Discovering the Volvo P1800 Cyan

After thousands of hours spent on engineering and design, Cyan racing was able to produce a car that embodies their philosophy of giving a sixties sports car the performance power of a modern-day sports car. The Volvo P1800 Cyan was engineered by the same team that gave Volvo their first world title-winning race car.

Images of the interior, engine bay, and suspension of the Volvo P1800 has just been released.

Much like the exterior of the Volvo P1800, the interior is a more sophisticated version of the original Volvo P1800. Located in the interior is a leather-covered titanium roll hoop, racing seats and harnesses, and bespoke digital instruments, all of which are inspired by the original P1800.

“We have focused on creating an interior that reflects the car décor of the sixties in a modern version. We have kept the clean and driver-oriented interior of the original car, carefully moving it forward with modern materials and technology.” Cyan racing Head of Design, Ola Granlund.

Its two-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine is based on the equivalent engine utilized in the world title-winning Volvo S60 TC1 race car which can produce a staggering 420hp and 455Nm of torque.

Cyan re-engineered the engine to update its physical appearance and its power delivery, giving it a clean design much like the original, but with an innovative and competitive performance level.

“The engine is designed for high revs, with the torque intuitively linear to the pedal. We have learnt from racing where the drivers want perfect control of the torque, increasing precision and driving pleasure at the same time. Another area of attention is the design of the engine and the engine bay. We have made an effort to highlight the light and nimble VEA Volvo engine, liberated from all elements of modern engines, with clear ties to the original Volvo P1800 of the sixties.” Cyan Racing Project Manager and Head of Engineering, Mattias Evensson.

Cyan fully re-engineered the chassis to give an unfiltered driving adventure nostalgic of the sixties but with modern-day performance.

“As with most cars from the past, they tend to be less rewarding to drive then we might want to remember them. We have designed a completely new chassis for the Volvo P1800 Cyan that keeps the analogue direct unfiltered connection with the road, but with much more control and predictiveness,”

The re-engineered chassis has a rack and pinion steering that replaced the original Volvo P1800 steering box. It also has bespoke lightweight aluminum uprights, two-way adjustable dampers with Cyan hydraulics, double wishbones, and an independent rear suspension.

[Source: Cyan Racing]

