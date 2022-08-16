DEUS Vayanne’s UK Debut At Salon Privé

After its appearance at the Monterey Car Week and Pebble Beach, the all-new and all-electric DEUS Automobiles Vayanne hypercar will be heading to Salon Privé Blenheim Palace for its UK debut. The DEUS Vayanne has been hailed as the most powerful electric hypercar in the world. Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering were their technical partners in designing, developing, and testing the Vayanne and both companies will be supporting the launch at the event.

Salon Privé guests will be able to experience the vehicle that was designed to go against the typical idea of a hypercar. DEUS Vayanne gives hypercar-level of performance, but with luxury qualities like comfort, practical storage, and daily usability, which is the first time it’s been given in a competitive hypercar class. From August 31 to September 4, 2022, the 2,200 bhp, pure electric Vayanne will be showcased on the South Lawn of Blenheim Palace. It will also be taking part in exciting events during Salon Privé.

DEUS Automobiles is based in Vienna, and together with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering, they concentrated on creating a drivable, functional vehicle that could set itself apart in the competitive hypercar market. They offer a fresh, objective, and innovative concept on luxury electric hypercars. Named after the DEUS’ home city, the Vayanne, the pinnacle of luxury electric hypercars will be showcased in the upcoming Salon Privé.

DEUS Automobiles head of design Adrian-Filip Butuca shared, “We can’t wait for our first UK event, and to show the Vayanne to the British market. Salon Privé is a renowned worldwide display, an event that incorporates luxury, innovation, and design – three key elements that we have implemented in the design of Vayanne from start to finish. On the topic of great designs, we can’t wait to see the car alongside the fabulous hats of Boodles Ladies’ Day – a stylish car for the forward-thinking crowd.”

Italdesign head of automotive business development Europe Marco Volpengo added, “We are honoured to be part of the first phase of the Vayanne and pleased that our technical know-how has been able to lend its hand to such a prestigious and ground-breaking project. Seeing the car through from idea to road-ready reality and being able to work with such a prestigious team, has been an incredible journey, and we can’t wait to see it in its full splendour at Salon Privé.”

Williams Advanced Engineering head of strategic partnerships Dyrr Ardash said, “It’s brilliant to be showcasing the DEUS Vayanne on home soil, especially after such a successful and exciting global tour. As the DEUS Vayanne’s Electrification and Technology Partner, we look forward to showcasing our electrification and production capabilities and supporting the programme’s performance targets, as well as proudly standing side by side with such a distinguished team. A lot of what we do at Williams Advanced Engineering goes on behind closed doors, so being a public partner in this collaborative and innovative project is hugely inspiring.”

Director of Salon Privé David Bagley stated, “Over the years, Salon Privé has played host to many UK and Global automotive debuts, and we’re thrilled to welcome DEUS Automobiles to our event with their sensational new Vayanne. It will be so exciting to see this concept come to life following its extraordinary global tour so far, and I’m sure fans will come from far and wide to witness this ground-breaking electric hypercar. Here at Salon Privé, we believe in innovation and moving forward by celebrating history and design and complimenting what came before with all the technological advancements ahead – DEUS has captured it perfectly with the Vayanne. What a car!”

Only 99 units of the Vayanne will be produced, so interested customers will need to act quickly if they want to get their hands on the all-electric, twin-motor, four-wheel-drive, 2,200 bhp hypercar. DEUS Automobiles are expecting to make their first deliveries in 2024/2025. The company has also confirmed that the UK is incorporated in their homologation plans. The DEUS Vayanne will be produced at Italdesign’s facilities in Turin, Italy and will be powered by Williams Advanced Engineering’s state-of-the-art electrification technologies.

DEUS Automobiles Vayanne made its global debut at the New York International Auto Show. In Monaco, it made its European debut. It will also be making an appearance at the Monterey Car Week. Joining the rarest and most desirable cars and motorcycles at the 2022 Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace, the DEUS Automobiles Vayanne will be making its UK debut which will be held from August 31 to September 4.

Those interested to get tickets for Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace can purchase it through their website.

Salon Privé Week 2022

31 August – Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance presented by Aviva

1 September – Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance presented by Aviva

2 September – Salon Privé Ladies’ Day presented by Boodles

3 September – Salon Privé Club Trophy presented by Lockton

4 September – Salon Privé Classic & Supercar at Blenheim Palace