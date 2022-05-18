DEUS Vayanne Starts Its European Market Tour (With Photo Gallery)

The New York International Auto Show hosted the DEUS Vayanne’s (day-oos vy-ahn) world premiere.Even as the world premiere was ongoing, the DEUS, Italdesign, and Williams Advanced Engineering team were already busy working on an exciting European events roadmap and transcontinental tour for their newest gem, the electric all-wheel drive hypercar.

DEUS is currently developing the all-new production-oriented electric hypercar with technical support from Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering. They are scheduled to show it at the renowned Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. On May 20-22, 2022, the DEUS Vayanne will make history at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual exhibition of the most esteemed historic vehicles.

The Vayanne will then head on to Monaco for its European debut where it will showcase its timeless design language that sets itself apart from all the current electric vehicle design trends. On June 8-12, at the Grimaldi Forum, they will be one of the few supercars that will be unveiled by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at the official inauguration of Top Marques Monaco.

DEUS Founder and Head of Design Adrian-Filip Butuca shared, “Our world debut in New York sparked worldwide excitement about the Vayanne and what we’ll accomplish with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering. Now it’s time to give our many European fans chances to see the Vayanne in real life at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and Top Marques Monaco, both highly prestigious, influential, and respected exhibitions.”

Butuca designed the Vayanne to seamlessly bring together the high-performance that a hypercar can provide with the highest level of comfort, luxury, usable storage space, and daily usability. The latter qualities are the ones that are typically given less importance in competitive hypercars.

Only 99 examples will be produced by DEUS, and with the level and freedom of customization that each customer will have with their respective Vayanne, DEUS is confident that there will be no two Vayanne that will be exactly alike. First deliveries of the Vayanne will start in 2025.

Each Vayanne will be manufactured in Turin, Italy at Italdesign’s facilities partnered with Williams Advanced Engineering to lead the application of the innovative electrification technologies of the hypercar. Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering will work hand in hand to tap on their expertise with prototyping, series production, styling and aerodynamics, light-weighting, electrification, innovative chassis structures, and vehicle and systems integration.

By June 28-30, they will be at the next stop in the European debut road trip is The Battery Show Europe. It is considered to be the event for the advanced battery and EV technologies of the European automotive industry. Held at Messe Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany, the Vayanne will definitely be one of the main highlights of the show. It will be showcased in the Williams Advanced Engineering exhibit in Messe Stuttgart Hall 8, Stand No. D30.

On August 2021 a few months after its New York world debut, the Vayanne will be returning to America for the much-awaited The Lodge at Pebble Beach. U.S. automotive enthusiasts and a will have the chance to see the Vayanne on display.

Italdesign head of automotive business development Europe Marco Volpengo shared, “We are really satisfied with the results achieved with the Vayanne, in this first phase of our collaboration with DEUS. Thanks to our distinctive experience in low series vehicle development and manufacturing, we are able to provide our technical support and know-how. Moreover, we are excited to apply and integrate the innovative technologies provided by our partner Williams Advanced Engineering.”