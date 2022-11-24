Daniel Ricciardo Returns to Oracle Red Bull Racing

Recently, Oracle Red Bull Racing has confirmed what has been speculated for some time now, Daniel Ricciardo is re-joining the Team as their third driver for 2023. With years of experience under his belt, Ricciardo will be assisting the Team with testing and Sim work and commercial activity.

In his first run with Red Bull Racing in 2014, he immediately made an impact as he claimed victory in Montreal and Budapest and finished 3rd in the Championship. In 2015, he claimed the fastest lap in the Monaco race. Ricciardo was also the only driver to finish all 21 races in 2016. 2017 was a very exciting year for Ricciardo as he not only claimed victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but he was also able to take eight other podium finishes. 2018 was another successful year as he won twice within the first six races of the year.

After Ricciardo left Red Bull Racing in 2018, he spent 2 years each at Renault and McLaren. Just a few months ago, it was announced that Ricciardo will leave McLaren after the 2022 season ends.

Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, shared, “It is great to bring Daniel back in to the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home. In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, aiding the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1. We’re very pleased to be working with Daniel again and look forward to everything he will bring to the Team in 2023.”

Ricciardo added, “The smile says it all, I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their Third Driver in 2023. I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian, Dr Marko and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of. For me personally, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus. I can’t wait to be with the team and support with simulator work, testing sessions and commercial activities. Let’s go!”