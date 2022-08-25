Ricciardo And McLaren To Part Ways After 2022 Season

It has recently been reported that McLaren and eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo have “mutually agreed” to terminate the latter’s contract a year early. This means that by the end of the 2022 campaign, Ricciardo will be departing the McLaren team.

During the 2021 season, Ricciardo joined McLaren on a three-year deal, where he would race alongside Lando Norris. Last year at Monza, Ricciardo claimed McLaren’s first win since 2012 and Norris got second. Unfortunately, since then, he has been unable to catch up to Norris’ very impressive pace.

A day before the Belgian Grand Prix, Ricciardo and McLaren made an announcement regarding the termination of the last year of his contract. They revealed that they will still complete the final nine races of the season together, before they finally go their separate ways.

McLaren did not reveal who will be Norris’s partner in 2023, claiming that they would be revealing the information “in due course”. Ricciardo will also be announcing his future plans eventually though he has hinted that he’s interested to stay in F1.

Team Principal Andreas Seidl said, “I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far. Despite the shared challenges, he has always turned up with a fighting spirit and positivity and helped the entire team to always keep pushing forward.”

“We will never forget that memorable race win in Monza which was a great boost for the whole team. We still have an important battle in the constructors’ championship ahead of us for the remainder of the season and we look forward to battle this out with Daniel and Lando.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown added, “Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him. I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base.”

“It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let’s go enjoy the rest of the season together.”

The Australian stated, “It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season.”

Ricciardo continued, “I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.”

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

After the news was announced, teammate Norris also shared his own message through his official Twitter account.

What a ride @danielricciardo. From that moment in Monza, to the laughs we’ve had out of the car, it’s been a joy working with you these last two years. Whatever’s next I wish you all the best, let’s have a mega next few months pic.twitter.com/V0F5oQylpb — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 24, 2022

Currently, Ricciardo is 12th in the drivers’ standings with 19 points, 57 points behind Norris after 13 Grands Prix. For this season, his best finish was sixth in Australia. In the same season, Norris was able to get a podium finish at Imola and also recorded four top-six finishes.