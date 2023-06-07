Corvette to be Featured Marque at 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

For 70 years, the Chevrolet Corvette has captured the hearts and passion of car enthusiasts worldwide, whether it’s cruising down tree-lined roadways or accelerating through tight turns at race tracks. Part of Corvette’s mystique has been captured through cinematic or television appearances. “Route 66” or “Corvette Summer,” for example, captured the fantasies of youth everywhere, making Corvette synonymous with dreams of speed, power and glamour across the nation and world.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion joins Corvette in celebrating its rich history this year with a curated display of some of the most instrumental cars in its past. Corvettes will be complemented by more than 400 historic and authentic race cars competing in 14 classes each day at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca August 16-19.

The first prototype was revealed at the Waldorf Astoria General Motors Motorama January 14, 1953, and became one of the few concept cars to translate into a production model. Seventy years later it sets the standard for American technology in a world class sports car.

Corvette racing history began in 1956 under the watchful eye of Chevrolet engineer, later coined the “Father of the Corvette,” Zora Arkus-Duntov. Corvette captured the 1956 Sports Car Club of America’s C-Production national championship with Dr. Dick Thompson “the racing dentist” behind the wheel. That early success whetted the appetite of hundreds of drivers who went on to compete and win, such as Bob Bondurant, Dick Guldstrand, John Fitch, John Greenwood, Alan Barker, Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and Oliver Gavin among the many who took victories with the iconic brand at race tracks around the world.

“We are excited to be sharing the legacy, history and heritage of Corvette at this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion,” says John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Kids across many generations have dreamt of owning or riding in a Corvette in their lifetime. We welcome Corvette’s return with their enthusiasm to Monterey and sharing their history, along with Corvette’s future.”

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is about celebrating key milestones, achievements, personalities and motorsport history in a lively high-octane festival experience. It will be non-stop action in the open race paddock where visitors can admire row after row of historic cars being worked on in preparation for the next race. Owners of these machines welcome answering questions and letting kids climb in behind the wheel to create lasting memories.

On Sunday, Aug. 20 the second annual Corkscrew Hillclimb & Community Day will feature historic race cars and invited specialty cars to race counter-course against the clock and up the hill to finish at the Corkscrew. Visitors will be able to enjoy a relaxed day watching the competition or strolling through the race paddock.

Full ticket packages from single day tickets to comprehensive VIP experiences in the Legends Club are available online at WeatherTechRaceway.com