Chevrolet’s Wild New Corvette Concepts Steal the Spotlight at The Quail

Chevrolet turned heads at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week with the debut of two radical new Corvette concepts. The Corvette CX Concept and the Corvette CX.R Vision Gran Turismo are not destined for showrooms, but both offer a striking look at the design language and technology that could shape the future of America’s sports car.

The Corvette CX Concept: A Jet-Fighter-Inspired Hypercar

At less than 41 inches tall and boasting proportions that are long, low, and unmistakably Corvette, the CX Concept is the boldest interpretation of the brand yet. Its silhouette retains classic cues like the forward-lunging nose, the chine line that separates the body’s upper and lower halves, and the dual-element taillights. Yet the execution is dramatically futuristic.

The real drama begins with the fighter-jet-style canopy roof, which lifts forward rather than using conventional doors. Step inside, and the cabin is finished in Inferno Red ballistic textiles with leather, milled aluminum, and carbon fiber accents. Instead of a traditional infotainment setup, the windshield itself doubles as a massive head-up display, while all major controls are built into the yoke-style steering wheel.

Powering the CX is a quad-motor all-wheel-drive EV system that delivers more than 2,000 horsepower from a 90 kWh battery pack. Torque vectoring at all four wheels ensures grip, while the chassis-mounted battery lowers the center of gravity for sharp handling. The most fascinating element may be its Vacuum Fan System, which actively pulls air through the car’s body to generate downforce, supplementing the deployable rear wing and adaptive aero surfaces. The result is a concept that looks like it could just as easily roll out of a sci-fi film as it could from Chevrolet’s design studio.

The Corvette CX.R Vision Gran Turismo: Racing Reimagined

While the CX redefines the Corvette for the street, the CX.R Vision Gran Turismo imagines its motorsport future. Built as a digital and physical design exercise, the CX.R takes the CX’s form and makes it race-ready. A lower ride height, oversized splitters, a massive rear wing, and weight-saving carbon fiber set the tone. The car wears Corvette Racing’s signature black and yellow livery, honoring a 25 year tradition in GT competition.

Inside, function overtakes luxury. Aggressively padded seats support the driver under heavy G-forces, and the steering wheel is loaded with tactile buttons for gloved hands. Carbon fiber dominates the cabin surfaces, underscoring its track-focused purpose.

The powertrain is a hybrid unlike anything seen in a Corvette before. A mid-mounted 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 revving to an astonishing 15,000 rpm produces up to 900 horsepower on its own. Three electric motors, two at the front wheels and one integrated with the rear gearbox, boost total output to 2,000 horsepower. The system runs on renewable e-fuel and pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, blending cutting-edge sustainability with outrageous performance.

Corvette’s Future, For Now in the Digital World

Neither the CX nor the CX.R is slated for production, but Chevrolet is clear that both will influence the evolution of Corvette design. For now, enthusiasts will only be able to experience these futuristic machines virtually. Both concepts are coming to Gran Turismo 7, where players can put 2,000 horsepower of next-generation Corvette performance to the test.

With the CX and CX.R, Chevrolet has not just imagined the Corvette’s future, it has thrown open the door to it, blending heritage with audacious innovation.