Concours of Elegance Celebrates Tenth Annual Show in 2021

Tickets on Sale now for Remarkable Concours of Elegance Tenth Annual Show

The Concours of Elegance will be presenting its most spectacular and diverse event yet in 2021 for its 10th annual show and in the year of Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday. Tickets for the top concours d’elegance event in the UK is already on sale at only £30.

First established in 2012 to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen, they showcased 60 of the rarest cars in the world at the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle. The Concours of Elegance has since evolved into a celebration of design, craftsmanship, and innovation that is hailed worldwide. Since 2017, the event has been hosted at Hampton Court Palace.

2021 will see the return of the Concours of Elegance at Henry VIII’s former home, and in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday, they will be featuring a collection of 95 of the rarest cars.

Each car is picked especially for the 95 years of Her Majesty’s life, and the 2021 Collection for Concours of Elegance promises to be the most spectacular to date, and it is just one part of the event that will showcase almost 1,000 vehicles from September 3-5, 2021.

For the tenth show, there will also be a line up of rare American vehicles that is seldomly seen in the UK. The massive Packards, Duesenbergs, and Lincolns all come from the 20s and 30s and they boast of gorgeous coachbuilt designs, innovative large capacity engines, and levels of luxury that are seldom seen in the era.

Aside from the automotive displays, the Concours of Elegance is an exciting, extravagant affair. Charles Heidsieck will be providing the champagne, picnics by Fortnum & Mason, and live interviews with Chubb Insurance. Also on display are collections of art, jewelry, and fashion.

Concours of Elegance 2021 tickets are already available for purchase. Half-day entry starts at £30, while the three-course hospitality packages are available from £288. Early bird tickets can be purchased at Concours of Elengance, and by using the code EARLYBIRD2021 a 20% discount will be applied.

[Source: Concours of Elegance]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...