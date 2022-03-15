Collecting Cars Presents ‘Supercar Sunday’

Global auction platform Collecting Cars recently announced a special program “Supercar Sunday” which is a special auction which will run until Sunday, March 20. The program will be offering more than 40 rare, high-performance vehicles which were specifically curated for the event.

Collecting Cars Founder and CEO Edward Lovett shared, “Supercar Sunday is a new initiative that highlights the breadth and depth of our expertise around the globe. Our first online event sees remarkable cars on offer from the UK, continental Europe, Australia, Malaysia, and the USA.”

The collection includes several interesting examples of the Porsche 911 GT3 and a 1992 Ferrari 512 TR owned by Chris Harris There will also be other modern limited edition cars like the Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster and the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. Classic icons like the Porsche 911 3.2 Speedster and Testarossa will also be heading to the block.

The selection for Supercar Sunday includes:

The example on offer was the very same car that Porsche used for the 997-generation 911 GT3 press demonstrator vehicle. Renowned German rally driver and Porsche enthusiast Walter Röhrl drove the example around to demonstrate the power and features of the vehicle when it was launched.

1993 Porsche RUF 911

The 964-era Porsche was previously owned by Alois Ruf Junior and was the origin of the RUF RCT model. It was originally a wide-body 911 Carrera 4 Anniversary model made for the German market. When Alois Ruf gained custody of the example in 1997, he used it to test and develop the RUF RCT model.

1996 Porsche 911 (993) Turbo by Matt Kellar

This example sets itself apart as the final air-cooled model from Porsche. It was given a truly unique ‘special wish’ factory color scheme, it has a Ferrari Yellow and yellow leather interior. This car is definitely not for someone who wants to lie low and blend in as it is a great example of the bespoke model production of Porsche. It also has an extremely low mileage of only 1,349 km.

1992 Ferrari 512 TR Chris Harris

This example was previously owned by Chris Harris and for the last nine years, was part of his private collection. Chris Harris really enjoyed driving around in his rare 1990s flat-12 supercar. It was also featured in a popular YouTube film ‘Bread’ which could be seen on Chris’ channel. It has been regularly maintained and serviced by main dealers and specialists. It just recently had its service where it was given a fresh cam belt, and it ready for the next owner.

2004 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

This GT is chassis number 95 and is one of the first models that was delivered to the U.S. Famed car collector Michael Fux. He added the example to his £100m+ ‘Horse Power Farm’ collection. This collection includes the most prestigious examples including a few of Michael Schumacher’s F1-winning cars. It is currently registered in the UK, but it could easily be brought to the US without having to pay tax or duty.