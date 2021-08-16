Collecting Cars Offers 1993 Alpine A610 by Influencer and Automotive Engineer Corbin Goodwin

Collecting Cars auction platform recently showcased a rare 1993 Alpine A610 and it is currently on the block. It was consigned by influencer and Zero Labs Mechanical engineer Corbin Goodwin.

There were 818 units built and only two of them are known to be in the U.S. The example was originally from Japan and was imported to the country. It has a Scarlet Red Pearl finish that is a bit out of the ordinary, matched with grey leather interior.

“It’s not often that you see something you’ve never seen. It’s basically the French equivalent of a (Porsche) 964. Anyone with big money can buy a modern supercar. This is an opportunity to own something that is totally outside of what people expect and know. It’s a really great driver’s car and a really cool artifact. This is the definition of a ‘hidden gem,’” Goodwin explained.

Under the hood of the Alpine is a 247bhp 3.0-liter PRV turbo V6 with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The example is almost completely original and has been enhanced with a Devil exhaust system to improve performance and noise.

It has kept its original 16-inch ‘turbine’ allow wheels with Pirelli P Zero Nero tires at the front while the rear was given P Zero Rosso tires. Charge pipes and silicone coolant hoses were added in the engine bay. The car has been upgraded with a billet block shift rod guide and stiffer anti-roll bar bushes. They have also changed the brake lines into braided stainless-steel items.

Those interested to bid can visit the Collecting Cars auction website.