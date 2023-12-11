Car Of The Day: 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale

The 458 Speciale joins the Ferrari range alongside the 458 Italia and 458 Spider and, like all special-series Ferraris, is aimed at a specific kind of owner, in this case those looking for an even more focused sports car that offers extreme driving emotions.

Created as a more extreme version of the 458 Italia, the Speciale features various performance-enhancing upgrades which include a carbon-fibre underbody, thinner glass, a Lexan engine cover, lighter ceramic brakes, forged wheels, stiffer springs and anti-roll bars, and active aerodynamics for reduced drag at high speeds.

The 458 Speciale’s 4.5-litre V8 is the most powerful naturally aspirated Ferrari 8-cylinder ever produced. It delivers 597 horsepower at 9000 rpm and a maximum torque of 540 Nm at 6000 rpm. According to Ferrari, the Speciale accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds and 0 to 124 mph in 9.1 seconds. Notably, it achieved a lap time of 1:23.5 seconds around Ferrari’s Fiorano test track, faster than a stock 458 by 1.5 seconds.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s