Car Of The Day: 2013 Aston Martin V12 Zagato

Unveiled at the 2011 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy, the V12 Zagato was a special edition model created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the DB4 GT Zagato. Its stunning design includes aluminum bodywork with the iconic Zagato double-bubble roof, while the front splitter, mirrors, wing, and rear fascia feature exposed carbon fiber construction. Limited to the European market, a total of 61 V12 Zagatos were produced.

Creating each V12 Zagato takes approximately 2,000 man-hours to complete. Just like the One-77, the V12 Zagato is constructed from a combination of hand crafted aluminium and carbon fibre. The bonnet, signature ‘double-bubble’ roof and doors are hand-crafted aluminium, while the front and rear fenders, door sills and boot lid surround are made from carbon fibre.

Powering the V12 Zagato is a 6.0-liter AM11 V12 engine shared with the contemporary V12 Vantage. This engine features a 10.9:1 compression ratio, four overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder. It was originally rated at 510 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque by the factory.

Photo Source: Bring A Trailer