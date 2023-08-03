Car Of The Day: 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster

The 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster is a unique blend of classic features from the original Speedster model, the 356 Speedster, and enhanced performance of the contemporary 911 generation. Equipped with a 3.8-liter flat-six engine, it delivers 408 horsepower (300 kW), surpassing the 911 Carrera S by 23 horsepower. Only 356 units of this model were produced.

In terms of design, the 997 Speedster showcased widened rear bodywork and a broader track compared to the standard 997. It also boasted a sloping windshield, aluminum door skins, a front bumper and front fenders inspired by the 911 Sport Classic, 997 GT2-style side skirts, and an aluminum double-hump soft top cover.

This particular 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster is number 344 out of the limited production of 356. It was meticulously crafted by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur program and adorned in the colors of the San Francisco Giants baseball team.

The exterior is finished in a paint-to-sample Cream color, complemented by a black leather-trimmed cabin featuring orange accents. Notable additional details include orange brake calipers and an embroidered Giants’ logo on the center console lid.

Source: Bring A Trailer